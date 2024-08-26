Lydia Ko completes ‘Cinderella-like story’ with Women’s Open victory after Olympic gold in Paris

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Lydia Ko completed what she called a “Cinderella-like story” as she clinched the Women’s Open at St. Andrews on Sunday, just a few weeks after winning Olympic gold in Paris.

The 27-year-old from New Zealand carded a three-under 69 in her final round, including a birdie on the final hole, to finish on seven-under after her four rounds and claim her third major title as well as $1.425 million in winnings.

Ko finished two shots ahead of four players – world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Yin Ruoning, defending champion Lilia Vu and Shin Ji-yai – who all tied for second.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Ko said in her trophy presentation ceremony. “Winning the gold medal in Paris a few weeks ago, it was almost too good to be true.

“And obviously heading into the weekend, I was in contention and I said: ‘How is it possible for me to win The Open?’ I’ve had the most Cinderella-like story these past few weeks and this is almost too good to be true.

“And of all the major championships, I think this one I had the least amount of confidence just because I haven’t had as much experience playing on links [courses] and the results didn’t follow either. But to be holding this trophy right now, I can’t believe it.”

Ko began the final round on Sunday three shots behind South Korea’s Shin who led after 54 holes, but a birdie on the fourth hole began her charge.

However, a run of birdies from American Korda halfway through her round saw her shoot into the lead as she continued her excellent form this season. But a double-bogey on the par-five 15th hole saw her drop back, leaving Ko and Shin tied for the lead.

After a birdie from Vu at the 14th, it left a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with just four holes left to play.

Ko was the first of the quartet to finish, setting a clubhouse lead of seven-under with her final-hole birdie. And as she waited, her competitors fell away.

Korda and Shin both bogeyed the 17th and Vu had a chance to force a playoff on the 18th but a three-putt handed the title to Ko.

After being two shots behind before starting the 16th hole, it was a dramatic ending for Ko, who finishes a successful few weeks after winning Olympic gold in Paris to complete her medal set – she had won a silver and bronze in the two prior Summer Games.

Reflecting on success

After the win, Ko reflected on her career to date and the journey she’s gone through to reach this point having claimed her third major title.

“I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs between 2015, 2016 to 2024. A lot of things have happened,” she said in her press conference. “When things are going well, it’s kind of hard to think about when you’re not playing well because all you’re really doing is just enjoying that moment.

“And on the other hand, when things aren’t going well, you feel like you’re never going to get out of that lull. I’ve been in both of those positions. And I thought: ‘You know what, I’m very fortunate to say that I am a major champion and a two-time major champion. I’ve got nothing to lose in that sense.’

“My husband, I remember, asked me last year: ‘Would you rather have our dog and not win a major again?’ I said: ‘No, I want to have Kai.’ Because I’m really proud to say that I won a major championship, like he’s the new love of my life.

“Even though I’m a golfer and to win a major championship is probably the biggest thing for all of us, I said: ‘I wouldn’t trade it,’ just even if it guaranteed me my third major win. Now, I can say I have both, which is pretty cool.”

