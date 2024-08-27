Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Mondo Duplantis break world records at Silesia Diamond League

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the 28-year-old 3,000-meter world record at the Silesia Diamond League, while Mondo Duplantis broke his pole vault record yet again.

Ingebrigtsen finished in a staggering time of 7:15.77 on Sunday, more than three seconds faster than Kenyan Daniel Komen’s record set in 1996.

The Norwegian 23-year-old won gold in the 5,000m at the Paris Olympics earlier this month having finished a disappointing fourth in a bid to defend his 1,500m title.

But his run in Poland, which adds to his 2,000m and indoor 1,500m world records, reaffirmed his supremacy in middle-distance events as he raced clear of Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi on the final lap.

“It feels special, amazing,” Ingebrigtsen said, per Reuters. “I was hoping to challenge the world record here, but based on my training, I can never predict exactly what kind of time I am capable of.

“I would not have imagined I could run 7:17, though. At the beginning, the pace felt really fast, but then I started to feel my way into the race and found a good rhythm.

“(The) 3,000 is a tough distance. After four to five laps, you feel the lactic acid, but you need to get going. The conditions were difficult with the heat today, but it is the same for everyone.”

Mondo does it again

Duplantis, meanwhile, broke the pole vault world record for the 10th time in his career, just weeks after he won a second Olympic gold medal and set a ninth world record.

His latest clearance of 6.26 meters, one centimeter higher than his record in Paris, was achieved on his second attempt, brushing the bar with his legs as he went over.

“This year I focused on the Olympics, the record just came naturally because I was in good shape,” said the Swede. “So I am not surprised with the record today, but I am thankful.”

In Selisia, Duplantis’ nearest rival was American Sam Kendricks, who finished second with a clearance of six meters.

Both Ingebrigtsen and Duplantis’ world records are subject to the World Athletics’ ratification process.

