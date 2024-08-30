Naomi Osaka suffers disappointing second round loss to Karolína Muchová at the US Open

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka’s run at this year’s US Open ended in the second round with a 6-3, 7-6(5) defeat to the Czech Republic’s Karolína Muchová on Thursday.

Osaka has previously enjoyed success at Flushing Meadows and won the tournament in 2018 and 2020, but hasn’t been able to recapture that form this season after returning from maternity leave at the start of the campaign. She missed last year’s tournament after giving birth to her daughter.

The Japanese star spoke after the match about the impact that defeats have on her.

“It’s a little rough because I do take these losses really personally,” she said. “It’s like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose. I’ve been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them.

“I think, during the pressure moments, I got nervous and I don’t know if I just have to keep playing more matches and get used to that feeling, especially on a really big stage. Honestly, if I get past the disappointment, I feel pretty proud of myself to have gotten that many opportunities while still feeling like I could have played much better.”

Muchová broke Osaka’s fearsome serve in the seventh game of a tight first set that saw the two players combine for only eight unforced errors.

The Czech broke again in the final game of the set before holding serve to open the second, making it five games in a row. She had three break points in the second game, but Osaka rallied to tie it up at 1-1.

The set followed serve until the ninth game, where Osaka broke to take a 5-4 lead, giving her the opportunity to force a deciding third set. She was unable to serve it out though and let three set points slip as Muchová broke back.

The match headed into a tie-break where Osaka saved two match points but was unable to keep the impressive Muchová at bay for long enough and sent a forehand wide on the third match point.

It was a crucial win for Muchová, who is defending a heap of ranking points after making the semifinals of the competition last year. She reached a career high of world No. 8 as a result but has since suffered injuries that saw her ranking tumble and has limited her to only a handful of tournaments this season. She currently sits at No. 52.

“I was just really trying to be focused,” Muchová said after the match, per the WTA. “I know she’s an amazing player and that I have to bring the A-game to have a chance. So I was just trying to be really focused on myself. I knew I have to serve good because her serve is really good. So I was just trying to be kind of locked in myself and focused out there.”

Meanwhile, it was a tough loss for Osaka in what is proving to be an up-and-down campaign, though she still managed to see some positives, calling the season a “learning year.”

“I feel faster. I feel better, but I lost in the second round,” said the 26-year-old. “So it’s a little rough but, also, it’s been fun playing a lot of tournaments. It’s been a commitment for sure, but I’ve been able to go to different cities that I’ve never been to.”

