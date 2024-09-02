‘Nobody has talked to me’: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah says it’s his ‘last year’ with Reds after beating Manchester United

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool star Mohamed Salah said this will be his “last year” with the Reds after playing a pivotal role in his team’s 3-0 thumping of Manchester United on Sunday.

Salah, 32, scored and provided two assists as Liverpool ran riot at Old Trafford against a lackluster United.

When asked afterwards what was behind his fast start to the new Premier League campaign – the Egyptian has scored three times and provided three assists in Liverpool’s opening three matches – Salah said he came in with less pressure on his shoulders.

“I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because, as you know, it’s my last year at the club,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel like I’m free to play football and then we’ll see what happens next year.”

Salah’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season. He has been at Liverpool since 2017, scoring 160 Premier League goals along the way.

He has been subject to rumors of a move away from Anfield in recent years, with Liverpool reportedly rejecting a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia last year.

With questions swirling around his future, Salah said he has yet to talk to the club about a possible contract extension.

“Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time [I play here with Liverpool],” he said.

“No one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I’m just like, ‘OK, I’m playing my last season’ and see what happens at the end of the season.

“So far, we don’t know with which club, but so far yeah my last game here with Liverpool. It’s not up to me, but nobody talk to me about a contract with the club. We’ll see.”

When asked about Salah’s comments after the game, new Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he is focusing on the present.

“It’s a lot of ‘if’. At this moment, he is one of ours and I am really happy with him being one of ours and he played really well,” Slot told reporters, per Sky Sports.

“I don’t talk about contracts from players, but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today.”

Salah’s performance on Sunday continued his excellent record against Liverpool’s big rival, United.

He has scored 10 goals in nine appearances for Liverpool at Old Trafford, with the Reds sitting second in the Premier League, level on nine points with leader Manchester City after an unbeaten start to the season.

