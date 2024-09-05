Caitlin Clark posts second career triple-double in Indiana Fever victory over Los Angeles Sparks

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Caitlin Clark stuffed the stat sheet yet again in another Indiana Fever win, recording a triple-double in a 93-86 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old superstar posted 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to achieve the second triple-double of her young career. She became the first rookie in WNBA history to achieve the feat earlier this year. Per the Fever, she is only the sixth WNBA player in history to record multiple career triple-doubles.

Indiana is 7-1 since the league resumed after the Olympic break and secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 on Tuesday.

Clark also became the first rookie ever to make 100 three-pointers in a season with a step-back triple in the third quarter of the game. She is the sixth WNBA player to ever reach triple-digit three-pointers in a year.

The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick has set multiple records and made frequently history over the course of her rookie campaign, but stated that she is more focused on achieving team success than anything else.

“You’ve got to win to have all that on the side,” Clark said. “For me, it’s fun winning basketball games. It’s fun walking off the court and the crowd’s going crazy because you just won, and you played a good game. So for me, that’s where my main focus is. And I think when I do that, everything else comes along with it.”

Clark said that she knew that she had secured the triple-double when she pulled down her 10th rebound in the final seconds of the game and dribbled out the clock with a smile on her face.

“Somebody had to get the rebound,” she laughed. “AB [Aliyah Boston] was joking, we always joke about stealing each other’s rebound, so that was funny.”

The triple-double continues what has been one of the best periods of Clark’s season – she is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Eastern Conference Player of the Month and WNBA Rookie of the Month.

Boston, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, also had an impressive performance, posting 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 as the Fever moved to 18-16.

“We’re not done yet,” said Fever head coach Christie Sides, via the team. “Our goal is to make the playoffs, and we’ve done that, and we have six games now remaining … We don’t have to prove ourselves anymore. We just have to make sure we keep doing what we’ve been doing and find ways to get that 1% better.”

Odyssey Sims led the way with 20 points for the Sparks, while Dearica Hamby chipped in with 16 as LA fell to 7-26, the worst record in the league. The team is currently without star rookie Cameron Brink, who tore her ACL earlier this year.

