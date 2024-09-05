Skip to Content
Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by boyfriend

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

(CNN) — Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan marathon runner who competed in the Paris Olympics last month, has died days after she was burned by her boyfriend, the country’s athletics federation confirmed on X Thursday.

Cheptegei, 33, who lived in Kenya, had been in a critical condition after suffering burns on 75% of her body following Sunday’s attack at her house in the western Trans Nzoia County. Her death was also confirmed on X by the Kenyan Olympic Team.

