Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Hours before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to a record four-year, $240 million contract extension, his agent Todd France confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

The deal, according to ESPN and The Athletic, includes $231 million guaranteed, making Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The 31-year-old becomes the first player to earn $60 million per year.

Last season, Prescott threw a league-high 36 passing touchdowns, becoming the first Cowboys signal caller to do so. He also led the NFL in completions with a career-high-tying 410. Prescott finished with 4,516 passing yards, third most in the NFL.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished second in NFL MVP voting.

The Cowboys open the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.