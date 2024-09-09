Tyreek Hill’s agent calls Dolphins star’s detaining hours before season-opener ‘heartbreaking, upsetting and uncalled for’

By Ben Morse, Sara Sidner and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called the Miami Dolphins star’s arrest on Sunday – just hours before the team’s season-opener – “heartbreaking, upsetting and uncalled for” in an interview with CNN on Monday.

Speaking to CNN’s Sara Sidner, Rosenhaus said he was “in disbelief” about what took place.

“Tyreek was just trying to get to work, trying to play a game, just trying to do his job,” Rosenhaus said on CNN News Central. “For police officers to detain him, to put him on the ground like that, to put their knee on him, to hit him – it’s just devastating.”

Several videos on social media showed Hill being handcuffed and on the ground with four officers surrounding him before the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins said on social media that Hill had been “briefly detained” by police after a traffic incident one block away from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and was released shortly afterwards.

It’s still unclear exactly what led to Hill being detained by police. The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) declined to provide further details about the incident to CNN, citing an ongoing investigation.

MDPD Director Stephanie V. Daniels said on Sunday that an investigation has begun into the incident and that one of the officers involved is being placed on administrative duties. MDPD police confirmed to CNN that a second Dolphins player, Calais Campbell, was also handcuffed when trying to discuss the situation with officers at the scene.

Hill scored an 80-yard touchdown in Miami’s 20-17 victory against the Jaguars, celebrating by putting his arms behind his back with his wrists together – perhaps alluding to being in handcuffs earlier Sunday.

Rosenhaus said he believed the celebration was a way of Hill “coping” with the incident.

“It’s just embarrassing for images where you’re in handcuffs and you’re on the ground with police (having) their knee on you, pushing you and treating you like the criminal,” he said. “Absolutely believe that celebration was his way of coping with something that was so upsetting.”

Rosenhaus added: “To Tyreek’s credit, it was remarkable that he was able to compose himself. He was able to go and play the game, making a sensational play, an 80-yard touchdown to help the team win, come from behind. His performance was epic.

“But what happened before the game was disgraceful, unacceptable and cannot happen in this society. Who would have thought after George Floyd that we would still see people treated like this unfairly and unnecessarily?”

Hill said after Sunday’s game that he was still confused by his pregame encounter with police.

“I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way, didn’t cuss, didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out,” Hill said at his postgame press conference.

Rosenhaus told CNN Monday that there is “no question” that there will be “ramifications” to come out of the incident involving Hill.

“If Tyreek wasn’t a world-class athlete and in incredible shape, who knows how this could have impacted him,” he said. “He was sore. He was hurting. He was physically and mentally distraught – something where we’re seeking answers – and we will pursue this to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Dolphins are back in action on Thursday when they face their divisional-rivals, the Buffalo Bills, at Hard Rock Stadium.

