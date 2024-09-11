Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won’t endorse Trump or Harris for president

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not endorse former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

After spending Sunday at the US Open with his wife Brittany, teammate Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift, who backed Harris for president on social media Tuesday night, Mahomes was asked about the former president associating himself with the three-time Super Bowl winner and Brittany.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” the two-time league MVP said at his regularly scheduled media availability on Wednesday.

“I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family.

“Every time I’m on this stage and I get asked these questions, I’m going to refer back to that because I think that’s what makes America so great,” Mahomes said.

On Wednesday, Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about Swift’s Harris endorsement.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth. She is a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said.

Mahomes was asked if he had given any thought to Trump, specifically mentioning his wife’s name.

“No. I think at the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people,” Mahomes replied.

“I think you see that Brittany does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice.

“So, in the political times, people are gonna use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day and live my life – and try to live it to the best of my ability,” he said.

Mahomes was asked several times about his name being mentioned in the political space in an election year.

“I’ve grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background. I think the best thing about a football locker room, and kind of how I’ve grown up in baseball locker rooms is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal.

“I think if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other.

“I think that’s something that I do every single day. Whenever I’m hanging out with whoever I’m not thinking about their political views or anything like that. I’m thinking about the people and how they treat other people, and I was with a lot of great people this weekend.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.