A’ja Wilson and rookie Caitlin Clark smash WNBA records

By Jacob Lev and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark both broke WNBA records Sunday, with Wilson becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season and Clark breaking the rookie scoring record.

Wilson took the single season scoring record with just under two minutes to play in the game against the Connecticut Sun after hitting a midrange jumper.

The crowd on hand at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas gave the two-time MVP a resounding ovation while holding up signs with the number 1,000 and the words “THE GOAT” on it. The Aces went on to win 84-71.

Meanwhile, Clark pushed the WNBA rookie scoring record to 761 points during her team’s 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings, finishing the game with a career-high 35 points.

The 22-year-old broke the rookie record of 744 points set by Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus, who was picked by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2006 WNBA draft.

The accomplishment adds to the 2024 No. 1 pick’s historic season, which includes setting the WNBA’s single-season assists record, single-game assist record with 19 against the Dallas Wings in July and the rookie assists record last month. Clark has also become the first rookie to record a triple-double and holds the most three-pointers made by a rookie in league history.

Wilson’s Aces teammates all celebrated and embraced the 28-year-old after she was subbed out of the game after breaking the single season points record.

“My teammates were just like ‘all right c’mon,’” Wilson said. “If anyone is going to let me know anything – my teammates are going to make sure I know exactly what’s going on. It was fun. I am glad I could finally get it.”

Wilson thanked the fans for their support, adding she is “thankful” for being a part of a franchise like the Aces and the fan base.

“It’s incredible,” Wilson said. “It kind of hit me when I saw literally everyone stand up when I got the basketball. I was like ‘Whoa, whoa … wait what? This is pressure.’ You got to love fans like that. Fans that are really into the game are the best ones.”

Wilson said she was “surprised” no one in the league’s history had yet to score 1,000 points in a season.

“There’s some buckets in this league,” Wilson said. “It was pretty surreal but it was one of those things that I did not understand it was in reach. It didn’t really hit me until the second half when I was like ‘oh no, this is doable.’ … Like now to live in it, I’m living my dream and so I’m so grateful to be able to say I’m here and now, I know someone is going to crush it soon and going to be 2,000 points in a season so I am going to hold onto it now while I got it.”

Last week, Wilson set the league record for most points scored in a WNBA season, passing the existing record of 939 set by the Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd last year.

Clark called breaking Augustus’ record a “full circle” moment, reminiscing about how she was one of her earliest WNBA memories.

“When I went to my first WNBA game, Seimone, I think, was the first player who I ever met when I was courtside watching them warming up,” Clark said.

“… It comes full circle, for sure. I remember I got my picture with her on my dad’s little phone,” she said. “I was always a fan of her game and the way she could shoot the ball and score the ball. Like I said, definitely full circle.”

Clark and the Fever improve to 20-19 and have previously clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

Indiana has one game remaining in the regular season, playing the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

The Aces improved to 25-13 after Sunday’s game and have two games remaining in the regular season.

Wilson can look to add to her historic point total this year next on Tuesday against the Storm in Seattle.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.