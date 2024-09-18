Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani inches closer to historic 50-50 season with 48th home run

By Amy Woodyatt and Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani took another step towards the first ever 50-50 season in Major League Baseball (MLB) history on Tuesday.

The two-time AL MVP got a two-run blast off Miami Marlins starter Darren McCaughan in the third inning during the two teams’ series opener, which ended in a 11-9 triumph for the Marlins.

With 48 home runs and 48 stolen bases, Ohtani is now tied with Adrian Beltré for the second-most homers in a single season in Dodgers history. Shawn Green, who went deep 49 times in 2001, holds the franchise record.

Earlier this week, Ohtani became the first player in 130 years to record 85 extra-base hits (XBH) and 45 steals in a single season, joining Hugh Duffy as the only other player ever to accomplish the feat. Duffy recorded 85 XBH and 48 steals in 1894 while playing for the Boston Beaneaters.

The Japanese superstar needs just two home runs and two stolen bases to become MLB’s first ever 50-50 player – an accomplishment that would firmly put him in the pantheon of the all-time greats of the sport.

“No pressure,” Ohtani said through an interpreter, per MLB.com. “(I’m) just trying to maintain quality at-bats no matter the situation, something I’ve been trying to do over the course of the season.”

While he doesn’t believe Ohtani is feeling the pressure to become the first ever 50-50 player, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said: “I do think that it’s front of mind.

“And I do feel that’s somewhat natural. I think he just wants to get it over with, but with the fact that he’s still trying to compete and help us win baseball games.”

After the win, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Ohtani is “probably the best player I’ve ever seen play.”

“He can do it all. And he’s rehabbing, too,” Shumaker said ahead of the game. “That’s what’s so crazy.”

Two-way star Ohtani has not been pitching as he recovers from elbow surgery, but Roberts has not ruled out a return to the mound for the 30-year-old during the postseason.

