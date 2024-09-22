Mercury Morris, 2-time Super Bowl champion with Miami Dolphins, dies at 77

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Eugene “Mercury” Morris, two-time Super Bowl champion with the Miami Dolphins and linchpin of the team’s perfect 1972 season has died, his son Troy-Jeffrey Morris announced on social media on behalf of the family Sunday. Mercury Morris was 77.

“His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football’s greats,” the statement read.

“Beyond the field, Mercury was a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami.”

Known for his speed and dynamic running game, Morris rushed for a career-best 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns during the historic undefeated Super Bowl winning season in 1972.

Morris, along with Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka who rushed for 1,117 yards, became the first two backs on the same team in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

The following season, Morris rushed for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns to help Miami win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Morris and other members of the 1972 team would pop champagne to celebrate after the last unbeaten team in a season lost.

“Morris left a lasting impact through his dynamic play, personality and record-breaking performances,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “He loved the Dolphins, the fans and the community of South Florida and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to don the aqua and orange.

“Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and teammates as they honor his life and mourn his passing.”

Drafted by the Dolphins in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft, Morris played seven of his eight NFL seasons in Miami, finishing with 4,133 career rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Morris is fourth on Miami’s all-time rushing list with 3,877 yards, behind Csonka (6,737), Ricky Williams (6,436) and Ronnie Brown (4,815).

Morris was added to the Dolphins’ Walk of Fame in 2013.

