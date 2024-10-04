Canadian ice dancer Nikolaj Sørensen suspended for a minimum of six years for alleged ‘sexual maltreatment’

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Canadian ice dancer Nikolaj Sørensen has been suspended for a minimum of six years for “sexual maltreatment,” Canada’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) announced on Wednesday.

The suspension comes after an investigation by the OSIC into Sørensen’s alleged 2012 sexual assault of an American figure skater and coach, the alleged victim’s lawyer – former Olympic champion swimmer Nancy Hogshead – confirmed to CNN.

It was listed on the OSIC’s ‘Abuse-Free Sport’ portal and is subject to challenge or appeal. Sørensen is eligible to apply for a reassessment after 6 years.

The Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) told CNN that both parties have 21 days to file an appeal with the Safeguarding Tribunal of the SDRCC.

It’s unclear whether the alleged assault was ever reported to police, or if an investigation by law enforcement ever took place.

CNN has contacted Sørensen for further comment.

In an Instagram post in January, he said he would fully cooperate with the investigation. “These allegations are false, and I intend to strongly defend myself and my reputation,” he wrote.

In a statement sent to CNN, Skate Canada said it “has been made aware of the decision from Abuse-Free Sport in this matter and is taking the necessary action to comply with it.”

When contacted by CNN, the International Skating Union (ISU) said it is withdrawing Sørensen from all ISU-recognized competitions and is “taking all the necessary measures to comply with the decision of ineligibility for an indefinite period.”

“The ISU firmly believes that all athletes have the right to participate and develop in sport within a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment — free from any form of discrimination, harassment, abuse, violence, neglect, or exploitation … The ISU takes reports of misconduct with the utmost seriousness and recognizes the profound impact such cases can have on those involved.”

The alleged victim expressed thanks for all the support she has received in a statement sent to CNN by her attorney. She said that while the investigation process was “daunting,” she “cannot emphasize enough how important it is that abuse must be treated with extreme caution and cannot be rushed.”

She added: “I hope the respondent will be able to finally take accountability for his actions and seek help to become a safe member of society outside of our sport.

“I am sure that I am not the only survivor who was distraught to hear the supportive comments made about them on the air, completely belittling the experience of rape survivors and promoting the dangerous culture of victim silence in our sport.

“Please believe survivors and continue to support safe sport measures across borders and sports.”

Hogshead confirmed to CNN that the OSIC investigation stems from an incident when her client was 22 and Sørensen was 23.

While the report made by the alleged victim to the OSIC has not been released to the public, Hogshead tells CNN the alleged sexual assault occurred after a party in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2012.

Hogshead, who runs a non-profit legal advocacy organization for girls and women in sports, said in her own statement to CNN that her client “deserves a medal for her professionalism, her forthright depictions of an awful night, her steady ability to stay with this process for 14 1/2 months.”

“Sexual abusers have no place in sport. While most people agree with that statement, in practice it remains difficult to remove those found to have engaged in sexual misconduct.

“My client says she would not have come forward, except that she saw Nikolaj Sørensen was moving into coaching figure skaters and would be a risk of harm to many more girls and women, who would have no idea of the monster they were encountering.

“The process was lengthy and difficult for my client, but she is heartened by the fact that ultimately the skating community is safer and that he is being banned. In addition, she is hopeful more abused skaters will come forward; figure skating still suffers from a culture of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.”

The OSIC declined to comment when contacted by CNN.

Writing on Instagram in January, Sørensen said: “I believe that every person should feel safe and protected on and off the ice. A positive and supportive environment in sport is vital for all of us.

Sørensen also said in the post that he and his skating partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry would withdraw from the Canadian National and Skating Championships later that month believing their “participation would be distracting.”

The duo returned to action at 2024 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai, China, in early February where they finished end in the ice dance.

Sørensen competed at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, finishing ninth in the ice dance competition with Beaudry.

