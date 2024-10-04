Former NFL stars Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson and James Harrison set to fight in exhibition MMA bout

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL stars Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and James Harrison will fight in an exhibition mixed martial arts (MMA) bout in New Orleans next year, the pair announced on social media Wednesday.

Johnson first announced the news of the fight – set to take place ahead of Super Bowl LIX – writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’m so excited.”

The length of the fight seems to be a point of contention, though. Johnson first said it was a three-round bout before Harrison said it would actually last five rounds.

The pair have already been exchanging barbs, with Johnson telling Harrison: “I’m gone beat yo a** in round 1 so don’t worry about the other 4. I’m standing on business.”

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Harrison replied: “You not go be able to stand once I get done with you.”

The prospective fight won’t be the first time Johnson has stepped into the ring. In 2021, he competed in a four-round boxing match against MMA fighter and boxer Brian Maxwell as part of the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul bout.

Johnson had an 11-year career in the NFL, the majority of which he spent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished his career with the New England Patriots.

The former wide receiver had 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns in 166 games. He was named a Pro Bowler six times and a first-team All-Pro three times.

Harrison, meanwhile, enjoyed a 15-year NFL career, spent mostly with the Steelers. Known as one of the most fearsome defenders in the league, he won two Super Bowl rings with the team and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro twice.

He also featured for the Bengals in 2013 before returning to the Steelers. He played one game with the Patriots in 2017 before retiring.

In his 193 career games, Harrison had 84.5 sacks and eight interceptions.

