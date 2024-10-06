Vanderbilt stuns No. 1 Alabama to secure biggest win in program history on day of upsets

By Jacob Lev and Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — College football witnessed one of its most chaotic days on Saturday, as four of the top 11 teams in the AP poll were stunned by unranked teams.

It marked the first time in eight years that so many upsets like this happened on the same day, AP said, citing sports technology company Sportradar.

Most dramatically, Vanderbilt stunned Alabama 40-35 in Nashville, a week after the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 ranking by defeating longtime rivals the Georgia Bulldogs.

No. 4 Tennessee were upset 19-14 by Arkansas, No. 10 Michigan succumbed to a 24-17 defeat against Washington, while Minnesota beat No. 11 USC 24-17.

But it was in Nashville where the celebrations continued long into the night, as videos posted on social media showed crowds of Vanderbilt fans parading a goal post down Broadway and throwing it in the Cumberland River.

Despite never beating a top five team in its program history, the Commodores did not trail against Alabama.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and was able to withstand pressure from the high-powered Alabama offense, led by quarterback and Heisman hopeful Jalen Milroe and 17-year-old freshman phenom wide receiver Ryan Williams.

Just after halftime, Milroe scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 23-21. However, Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia answered the bell by throwing a touchdown of his own to extend Vandy’s lead.

On the next Alabama possession, Milroe threw up a 58-yard pass to Williams, who made an acrobatic catch and stayed in bounds to yet again cut into the lead and make it a 30-28 game.

Vanderbilt would then answer yet again, kicking a field goal and adding another Pavia touchdown to extend their lead to 40-28.

With the clock ticking down to just under five minutes left in the game and their backs against the wall, the Crimson Tide needed a touchdown to stay in the game. Alabama drove down the field and found the end zone on a two-yard rushing touchdown by Williams.

The Vanderbilt offense didn’t flinch as they ran out the clock and secure the win as fans rushed the field at FirstBank Stadium.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Vanderbilt was 0-60 all-time against top five opponents, the most losses without a win in NCAA history.

Pavia finished with 252 yards passing, two touchdowns and 57 yards rushing. Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander added two touchdowns.

Commodores head coach Clark Lea told the SEC Network it took the team everything they had to defeat Alabama.

“That’s a really good football team,” Lea said. “This is the dream right here and for the next 12 hours, I am going to enjoy the dream. We got more ahead of us but this is what Vanderbilt football needs to be about. Big wins on big stages. We are going to get some more.”

Vanderbilt snaps a 23-game losing streak against Alabama and gets its first win against the Crimson Tide since 1984.

Vanderbilt improves to 3-2 while Alabama falls to 4-1 on the season.

Vanderbilt is next scheduled to play Kentucky on the road next week. Alabama will host South Carolina.

A day of upsets

Elsewhere, Arkansas also toppled a top-five team, stunning No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 by scoring a touchdown with less than two minutes of the game remaining. Their fans also ran onto the field in celebration.

It marked the first time that multiple AP Top 5 SEC teams lost to unranked teams on the same day.

“These guys are happy, they’re not surprised. If we have the same amount of turnovers, we can play with anybody,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told reporters afterward.

Meanwhile, Washington avenged its defeat in last season’s national championship by upsetting No. 10 Michigan 27-17.

Although Washington enjoyed a fast start, taking early a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, Michigan responded and with just 10 minutes left, both teams were tied at 17. But the Huskies added a touchdown and field goal in the fourth to pull away for a memorable win.

And in Minneapolis, there was more drama as Minnesota scored a last-minute touchdown to defeat No. 11 Southern California 24-17.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.