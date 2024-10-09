Jets’ Aaron Rodgers denies rumors he played role in Robert Saleh’s firing

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Rodgers denied rumors that he was involved in the firing of New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh when he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

The Jets fired Saleh on Tuesday after a disappointing 2-3 season start.

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not gonna spend more than one sentence in response to it and that is that I resent any of those accusations because they are patently false,” Rodgers told McAfee.

“It’s interesting the amount of power that people think that I have – which I don’t – but I love Robert and it was one of those days yesterday.”

While rumors swirled Tuesday following Saleh’s abrupt departure, Rodgers said he had a good relationship with the 45-year-old coach.

“I love Coach Saleh. We have a very solid relationship. We have since I met him in 2021 and had a nice conversation when they came and visited (the Green Bay Packers) for joint practices. He was a big reason why I came to the Jets,” Rodgers said of their partnership. “I just had a lot of respect for him and so it was just a reminder yesterday how tough the business is.”

Despite denying rumors of his involvement, the 40-year-old admitted he spoke with franchise owner Woody Johnson the day before Saleh was dismissed.

“I did talk to Woody. Woody called me on Monday night. We had a short conversation. I appreciated the call. It was a genuine call and he just asked me how I was doing.”

Rodgers said Johnson phoned to ask about the quarterback’s banged-up ankle from Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers professed to the Jets owner that he was disappointed in his performance versus the Vikings and that the pair discussed how the team could turn the season around.

Following Saleh’s shock departure, Rodgers touched on how quickly things can change in the industry and how days like Tuesday can be particularly difficult for all those involved.

“Yesterday was a day that reminds you of the simple fact that all of us who played know all too well, and that is that it’s a tough business,” the 20-year veteran said. “It’s a beautiful profession. It’s incredible. It’s done so much for our lives, but it’s also a really tough business.”

The Super Bowl champion also reminded viewers that Saleh is not the only person impacted by the decision.

“I think what people can forget in this is not only is Robert a fantastic human being and a damn good football coach, he’s also a family man. He’s got seven kids. He’s got an incredible wife, and the business of football can be hard. Not just on those of us who are playing and coaching and doing personnel things and ownership, obviously, but it’s tough on the families.”

Rodgers said he had gotten to know Saleh’s family well during their time together, particularly Saleh’s son Adam, whom he said he would throw to at training camp. The Jets star later said he sends a big hug to Saleh’s son.

“Anybody who is kinda championing this decision, I would just appeal to the humanity of the situation and remind you there’s other people involved,” the four-time NFL MVP added.

Rodgers, however, admitted that changes needed to be made after the team’s start to the season.

New York has struggled to create any sort of consistency in its offense.

This was evident from the Jets’ most recent game against the Vikings in London.

Rodgers threw three interceptions on a tough afternoon for the four-time NFL MVP, including a pick-six to Andrew Van Ginkel and a game-clinching pick to Stephon Gilmore in the final minute.

“There was going to be some things that needed to change regardless of what happened to Robert. We just haven’t been playing consistent football on offense and as we know the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will replace Saleh on an interim basis, Johnson confirmed Tuesday.

“He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team,” Johnson said. “I believe he, along with the coaches on this staff, can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason.”

Rodgers said he doesn’t expect wholesale changes but is anticipating adjustments to how the team plays.

The Jets next face the Buffalo Bills (3-2) at home on Monday Night Football.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.