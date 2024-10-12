Los Angeles Dodgers blank San Diego Padres to reach NLCS for first time since 2021

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers sealed their spot in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) for the first time since 2021 as they clinched a 2-0 victory against the San Diego Padres to complete their series win.

Despite having a star-studded roster, the Dodgers’ postseason charge has been hindered by a succession of injuries and they stared down the prospect of elimination in Game 4, before regrouping to move onto the NLCS where they will now face the New York Mets for a spot in the World Series.

They got there on the back of an impressive performance from Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who went five innings and gave up up just two hits. He became only the third rookie to throw five or more innings without allowing a run in a winner-take-all posteason game, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

“Well, it’s the best we’ve seen him,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, per MLB.com. “I liked his fastball in and out. Threw the secondary [pitches] when he needed to, and we just couldn’t string anything together. I thought he rose to the occasion.”

It marked a remarkable turnaround for Yamamoto, who reportedly signed a 12-year, $325 million deal in December, after he allowed five runs in three innings in Game 1.

He then didn’t pitch in Game 4 as the Dodgers’ bullpen dominated. They played a major role in the Dodgers’ Game 5 victory too, combining in the last four innings to complete the shutout.

Enrique Hernández and Teoscar Hernández both hit home runs to seal the Dodgers’ victory.

“The last outing, I didn’t do my job well,” Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda, according to MLB.com. “I was just trying to focus on getting myself ready, [preparing] more meticulously. And then in terms of velo today, I think my mechanics were locked in.”

The NLCS Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

