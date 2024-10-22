Ex-Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlán set to make professional tennis debut

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Former Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlán is set to make his professional tennis debut in November, when he will compete in an ATP doubles event in his native Uruguay.

The 45-year-old, who retired from soccer in 2019, will play alongside men’s singles world No. 101 Federico Coria at the Uruguay Open, which will take place between November 11 and November 17.

The tournament, which was once won by former US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro, is part of the ATP Challenger Tour, the second tier of tennis competition.

Forlán enjoyed an excellent soccer career, winning the Premier League, Copa América and Europa League, among other trophies, during his 22 years as a professional.

He was also named best player at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, having finished as top goalscorer, and won the European Golden Shoe – awarded to the leading scorer in the continent’s top leagues – on two occasions.

Having begun competing in tennis tournaments last year, the Uruguayan has recently been playing in ITF Masters events in the 45+ age category, in which he is ranked 108th in the world.

“He has been preparing for some time, training a lot in tennis,” Uruguay Open tournament director Diego López told the Tenistas Sin Saque podcast. “I think he deserves this opportunity.”

He is not the only soccer star to have swapped the pitch for the court. Italian legend Paolo Maldini played one doubles game on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2017 following a soccer career in which he won five Champions Leagues and seven Serie A titles. Maldini, though, didn’t have as much success with a racket as he did with a ball at his feet, losing the match 6-1, 6-1.

Rangel Rangelov is the player who has achieved the most success across both of the sports, having played in two Bulgarian cup finals in soccer and two Davis Cups between 1956 and 1967.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.