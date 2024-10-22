NBA 2024-25 season preview: Can anyone stop the Boston Celtics going back-to-back?

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The NBA has thrown up six different champions in the past six years, and this upcoming season, which tips off on Tuesday, will likely be just as unpredictable with several teams harboring genuine hopes of lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy next June.

Chief among them are the Boston Celtics, who begin the 2024-25 campaign as defending champions and are once again the favourites to win the title.

The beasts of the East

Joe Mazzulla’s squad completely dominated the NBA last year, finishing with a league-leading 64 wins in the regular season before going on a 16-3 run in the playoffs to secure the franchise’s first championship banner since 2008.

The Celtics have spent big this year to ensure the nucleus of the roster stayed together for another title tilt, re-signing Jason Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday to contract extensions, while also extending role players Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet.

Even if the team is impacted by injuries – as it was last season with Kristaps Porziņģis, who underwent foot surgery in June – the Celtics have enough strength in depth to avoid a total derailment.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks made a big offseason statement, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

An impressive regular season campaign ended with New York securing the No. 2 seed in the East, but the team’s postseason was derailed by injuries to Jaylen Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, eventually losing in Game 7 of the conference semifinals to the Indiana Pacers.

The duo of Brunson and Towns should provide the Knicks with a potent offense this season, while the defensive skills of Mikal Bridges – acquired in the offseason from the Brooklyn Nets – and Anunoby on the wings make them one of the most formidable defensive partnerships in the league.

However, the departures of Randle, a three-time All-Star, and DiVincenzo, one of the league’s best shooters, will perhaps leave the Knicks a little light on the bench.

After a first-round defeat to the Knicks last season, the Philadelphia 76ers bolstered their roster with the addition of nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency, while also re-signing franchise stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

That trio is among the most talented in the league, but the injury records of George and Embiid – who have both already dealt with injuries in the preseason – will likely have Sixers fans fearing the worst again.

The Milwaukee Bucks will always feel as they though are in with a chance of winning a title as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo stays healthy.

The addition of Damian Lillard last offseason, meant to fire the Bucks into title contention, didn’t work out as planned as both the former Portland Trail Blazers star and Antetokounmpo were injured during the postseason, resulting in a second straight first-round exit.

But if that pair is able to remain healthy and build some cohesion, the Bucks could be real contenders again.

A stacked West

The Western Conference has developed a reputation as the stronger of the two conferences in recent years and this season looks particularly stacked with talent.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone recently told CNN Sport it’s the toughest he’s ever seen it, adding: “Six teams in the West could win the championship and you wouldn’t be surprised.”

Nuggets star Nikola Jokić deservedly won his third MVP crown last season and is arguably the best player in the world; if the Serb is anywhere near his best again then Denver will be in with a shot.

After winning the first title in franchise history in 2023, the Nuggets were dumped out as defending champions in the semifinals by the ascendant Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

The franchise has added future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook and veteran Dario Sarić to bolster the roster, but Denver’s title hopes will begin and end with the fitness and form of Jokić and running mate Jamal Murray.

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history last season, surging well ahead of the team’s expected timeline to title contention.

MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cemented his place among the NBA’s best players last season and he will once again be supported by the incredible young talents of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

The addition of experienced role players Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein have further boosted the roster and OKC will no doubt be in contention for the No. 1 spot in the West once again, with a treasure trove of draft picks still to use if general manager Sam Presti wants to take an earlier swing.

It was another remarkable individual season for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić, who picked up the first scoring title of his career and led his team to the NBA Finals.

The Mavs eventually came up short against the Celtics, but the team finally realized its potential with the absurdly talented back court of Dončić and Kyrie Irving after adding complimentary pieces in Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington.

The free agency signing of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson was largely to improve the team’s three-point shooting, but the 34-year-old has struggled since returning from serious back-to-back injuries.

The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals for just the second time in franchise history last season, but were eventually comfortably beaten by the Mavericks.

Minnesota won 56 games in the regular season off the back of the NBA’s best defense – anchored by four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert – and the additions of Randle and DiVincenzo have further bolstered an offense led by franchise star Anthony Edwards.

Still only 23, Edwards has become one of the league’s most electrifying stars and last season’s deep playoff run – plus an enlightening experience in Paris playing with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant on the way to Olympic gold – will no doubt have further contributed to his rapid development.

