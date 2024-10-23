Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly traded from Titans to Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes much-needed help on offense

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple outlets and first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans will get a late-round draft pick in exchange for Hopkins.

Hopkins, 32, is in his 12th season in the NFL and his second with the Titans. He has struggled for production with some inconsistent quarterback play this year, with just 15 catches, 173 receiving yards and one touchdown through six games as Tennessee has begun the campaign 1-5.

But before this season, Hopkins was one of the most successful players at his position since being drafted out of Clemson in 2013.

He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first team All-Pro selection with 943 catches, 12,528 receiving yards and 76 touchdowns in 168 NFL games.

Hopkins spent his first seven years in the league with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He signed for the Titans in the 2023 offseason.

From 2013 to 2023, Hopkins ranked first in receptions, first in first down receptions, first in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns and first in receptions of 25-plus yards during the regular season during that span.

And now he joins the Chiefs to add a star element to their injury-ravaged wide receiver room, giving Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes some much-needed assistance on offense.

Both Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown are long-term casualties for the reigning Super Bowl champions and, although the team is the only undefeated team left in the NFL through seven weeks, the lack of solid offensive threats for Mahomes is evident to see.

The quarterback has been relying on an aging Travis Kelce, rookie Xavier Worthy, Noah Gray and JuJu Smith-Schuster, so the addition of Hopkins would be a welcome relief to Kansas City’s offense.

