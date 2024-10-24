Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds victim of shooting last week in Denver

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was the victim of a shooting in Denver last Friday, according to the team.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities,” the team said in a statement Thursday.

Reynolds was leaving a strip club when he was shot and was hit in the left arm and the back of the head, according to court documents obtained by CNN affiliate 9NEWS.

The Denver Police Department told CNN two suspects were arrested following the incident.

“On October 18, 2024, at approximately 3:12 a.m., Denver Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred along a stretch of southbound Interstate 25 south of Colorado Boulevard,” Denver Police said.

“The two adult male victims were travelling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and they eventually stopped on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 25 north of Belleview Avenue. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Denver Police Department said it is holding the two suspects – identified as Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza – for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Reynolds is on the injured reserve list (IR) with a finger injury and is ineligible to play this weekend. The Broncos play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The eighth-year pro was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans before signing with the Broncos this past offseason.

In five games this season, Reynolds has 183 yards receiving and one touchdown.

