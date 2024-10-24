NBA roundup: Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns spoil opening night at the LA Clippers’ new home with tense OT win

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to a nail-biting 116-113 overtime win to spoil the Los Angeles Clippers’ grand opening of their new arena, the Intuit Dome.

In the arena’s first NBA game since construction was completed in August, the Clippers looked like they would begin this new era with a win after opening up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

But the Suns surged back and Durant tied the game with a fadeaway jumper over two Clippers players with just 21 seconds remaining to force OT.

The Clippers had one final chance in the extra period with three seconds remaining to get off a three-pointer and force double overtime, but James Harden failed to catch the ball from the inbounds pass.

Durant finished with a team-high 25 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and a block, while Bradley Beal added 24 points.

Devin Booker, the third member of Phoenix’s big three, took a back seat for the night and finished with just 15 points, though he fouled out with two minutes remaining in regulation.

The trio was formed during the 2023 offseason when Beal arrived from the Washington Wizards in a trade, but injuries to Durant and Beal led to a lack of cohesion, the No. 6 seed in the West and a first-round sweep in the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers, without injured star Kawhi Leonard, who is out indefinitely to start the season as he continues to struggle with a knee injury, were led by Harden’s 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Is this Milwaukee’s year?

Damian Lillard arrived at the Milwaukee Bucks to much fanfare ahead of last season.

One of the best players in the league for much of his 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard’s new partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo was meant to fire Milwaukee back to an NBA title.

But it was a tumultuous start to the season. Lillard arrived late in Wisconsin after long-drawn-out trade negotiations, before head coach Adrian Griffin was fired and replaced with Doc Rivers.

Now with a full preseason together, the star duo will be confident of improved chemistry this season. The team’s dominant 124-109 road win against the Philadelphia 76ers is a promising start.

Lillard finished with 30 points – the 253rd 30-point game of his career – nine rebounds and six assists, while Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists on a night the duo’s games looked to blend easily.

“Things take time,” Lillard said after the win, per the NBA. “You’ve got to be comfortable. You’ve got to have an understanding.

“Our time last year and this summer, being in Milwaukee a little early before camp, being able to connect, it’s been really helpful.”

The Sixers, without injured star duo Joel Embiid and Paul George, were led by 25 points from last season’s Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey.

Ja Morant returns for Memphis

Ja Morant marked his return to action for the Memphis Grizzlies with 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds to help the team to a narrow 126-124 win over the Utah Jazz.

The second overall pick in the 2019 draft served a 25-game suspension last season for “conduct detrimental to the (NBA)” after an Instagram Live video appeared to show him flashing a gun while in a vehicle with others circulated on social media, before a shoulder injury cut his season short. Morant ended up playing just nine games in 2023-24.

Morant, one of the NBA’s most electrifying players, showcased all of his scintillating ability in the win. With 40 seconds remaining, the Grizzlies guard dribbled the ball behind his back, went to the rim against shot-blocking monster Walker Kessler and somehow made the layup.

Morant’s return no doubt makes Memphis a force in the Western Conference once again.

Three Grizzlies players finished with more than 20 points, with the impressive Santi Aldama scoring 27 and Desmond Bane adding 24.

Lauri Markkanen had 35 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz

Wednesday’s full scores

Away @ home (winners in bold)

Phoenix Suns 116-113 (OT) Los Angeles Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks 124-109 Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies 126-124 Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers 115-109 Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic 116-97 Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers 136-106 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 116-120 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 110-105 Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls 111-123 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors 139-104 Portland Trail Blazers

