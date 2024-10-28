Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí win men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — It was a successful night for Spanish soccer at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony – the annual soccer awards celebrating the best players in the men’s and women’s game.

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri won his first Ballon d’Or, while Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí won her second consecutive Ballon d’Or Féminin during Monday’s presentation.

There was a Spanish presence in a host of other awards at the ceremony in Paris, including the irrepressibly talented teenager Lamine Yamal picking up the award for best player under 21.

Rodri had an exceptional 2024 and was crucial to both Manchester City’s and Spain’s success throughout the year.

Manchester City won a record fourth consecutive Premier League title in 2024 and Spain were crowned champions at Euro 2024 this summer.

“Incredible night for me today,” Rodri said after winning the trophy.

“After all the hard work, after all the dark phases in my life, the dark times when I was working so hard to achieve those goals, the light has risen now,” the midfielder said per the broadcast’s English translator.

Rodri credited his improvement in the final third in helping him win the award.

“I was a traditional midfielder but once I realized that if I want to get better, I have to do better in the last third – assists, goals – and that’s why in the last years my presence in that sense in terms of goals has been increased.”

The 28-year-old also thanked his club and international teammates for their part in his individual success.

Rodri finished ahead of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham who finished second and third respectively.

Vinícius and Bellingham helped lead Real Madrid to a record-extending 15th Champions League title in 2024, as well as another La Liga title.

Bonmatí was once again crucial to Barcelona Femení’s success this year and won her second consecutive Ballon d’Or award.

The midfielder helped lead Barcelona Femení to its first ever quadruple – winning titles in Liga F, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa de la Reina.

“I’m really thankful to be back here and win this award again,” Bonmati said after picking up the award, per the broadcast’s English translator.

“But this is not an individual achievement, it is a group thing. I have a lot of luck to play with those amazing players that I play with everyday, it is because of them that I am the best player now.”

Hollywood star Natalie Portman was on hand to present Bonmatí with her award.

“Congratulations on a second win, it’s so extraordinary what you’ve achieved now two years in a row, and you are a hero to many of us out here,” Portman said before urging viewers to support and watch women’s soccer.

Bonmatí beat out Barcelona Femení teammates Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo to the award. Graham Hansen finished second with Paralluelo in third respectively.

“Tonight it’s me who won it but it could have been Caroline or Salma as well,” Bonmatí added.

Barcelona players continued to pick up prizes and teenager Yamal took home the Kopa Trophy – the award given to the best under-21 player in men’s football.

Despite being just 17 years of age, the tricky winger has been in blistering form for Barcelona over the last year and also played a key role in helping Spain win at Euro 2024.

Yamal’s most recent success came in the historic fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

During Barcelona’s 4-0 win on Saturday, Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in El Clásico history at just 17 years and 106 days old.

Full list of 2024 award winners

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Rodri, Manchester City and Spain

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona and Spain

Gerd Müller Trophy (Top scorer)

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich and England and Kylian Mbappé, PSG/Real Madrid and France

Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper)

Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa and Argentina

Kopa Trophy (Best Player Under-21)

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona and Spain

Socrates Award (Awarded for recognition of humanitarian work)

Jennifer Hermoso, Club Tigres Femenil and Spain

Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner (Women’s Coach of the Year)

Emma Hayes, Chelsea/USA

Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy Winner (Men’s Coach of the Year )

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid

Women’s Club of the Year

Barcelona Femení

Men’s Club of the Year

Real Madrid

