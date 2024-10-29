Real Madrid snubs Ballon d’Or ceremony, says it was ‘not respected’ after star player Vinícius Jr. misses out

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — As the stars of soccer gathered in Paris for the Ballon d’Or ceremony – an event which celebrates the very best of the sport – there was one very notable absentee.

Real Madrid, arguably the biggest club in world soccer, decided not to send its representatives to Monday’s event, after learning that star player Vinícius Jr. had not won the award for best men’s player, per multiple reports.

According to AFP, The Athletic and multiple Spanish outlets, Los Blancos said they would not go where they were “not respected.”

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the men’s Ballon d’Or winner after the Spaniard enjoyed a brilliant season with club and country.

Vinícius finished second, ahead of his Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal – who finished third and fourth respectively.

Barcelona Femení and Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí won her second consecutive Ballon d’Or Féminin for best women’s player.

The Ballon d’Or award is voted for by journalists from the top-100 ranked countries in the world for the men’s award, according to FIFA’s latest rankings, and the top-50 for the women’s award.

“If the award criteria do not proclaim Vinícius Jr. the winner, those same criteria should proclaim Carvajal the winner,” a Madrid source told AFP, The Athletic and Spanish outlets.

“As this has not been the case, it is obvious that the UEFA Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where it is not respected.”

CNN has reached out to Real Madrid for comment.

CNN has also reached out to UEFA and Groupe Amaury – who for the first time co-organized the award – for comment.

Former midfielder Clarence Seedorf, who played for the likes of AC Milan and Real Madrid during a brilliant career, said he was surprised Vinícius didn’t win the award and alluded to possible tension between the Spanish giant and the European governing body.

“I think Vini deserves this award. It seems like there’s something going on between Real Madrid and UEFA that hasn’t been resolved,” Seedorf, who was at the ceremony, told TNT Sports Brasil.

“It’s a shame because I think these things have to be separated, particularly for a player who’s in a special moment. We’ll see. Let’s see what happens.”

Rodri had an exceptional 2024 and was crucial to both Manchester City’s and Spain’s success throughout the year.

Manchester City won a record fourth consecutive Premier League title in 2024 and La Roja was crowned champion at Euro 2024 earlier this year.

But many had expected Vinícius to win the award, after his dazzling performances for the Merengues helped the team win a record-extending 15th Champions League title, as well as another La Liga title.

As the winner was about to be announced on Monday, cries of “Vini” could be heard from the crowd.

“I’ll do it 10 times if necessary. They are not ready,” Vinícius posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday after Rodri had been announced as the winner.

On Tuesday, Vinícius posted a team photo on Instagram with the caption, “TOGETHER.”

The Brazilian star was supported by many of his club teammates on social media after the announcement was made official.

“FOOTBALL POLITICS My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise,” midfielder Eduardo Camavinga posted on X.

Meanwhile, Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni also posted: “Nothing will take away what you’ve achieved my brother. We ALL know…”

Also on Monday, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was named the men’s Coach of the Year, while forward Kylian Mbappé was celebrated for being last year’s joint top scorer, along with Harry Kane. Neither Mbappé nor Ancelotti attended the ceremony.

The Spanish giant was also named men’s Club of the Year.

“It is not good for football that a club as important as Madrid and with so many fans worldwide is not present at such a gala,” Spain men’s coach Luis de la Fuente told Movistar on Monday.

Los Blancos legend Luís Figo, who won the 2000 Ballon d’Or, also told Movistar that he was surprised his former club didn’t turn up.

“I had spoken to someone from Real Madrid who said they were going to come here at 1:30, and suddenly I’m in the hotel and I’m surprised by the news.”

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola said he wasn’t bothered about Madrid’s decision either way.

“If they (Real Madrid) want to go, it’s fine. If they don’t, it’s fine as well,” he said.

“If they want to congratulate, it’s fine. If they don’t want to congratulate, it’s fine as well.”

