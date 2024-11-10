2024 NFL Week 10: Sunday’s standout games and what to look out for

By Sam Joseph and Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — We’re now officially past the halfway point of the NFL season and the playoff picture is becoming clearer with each passing week.

A handful of other teams are attempting to maintain their status in the league’s upper echelons, while some are already looking forward to next September.

Here’s a look at three of Sunday’s standout matchups – and a reminder to set your alarms.

The day’s action begins with the New York Giants taking on the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Denver Broncos (5-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) – 1 p.m. ET

Just when it looks as though the Kansas City Chiefs will falter, the reigning Super Bowl champions find a way to keep the good times rolling.

The Chiefs are fresh off a hard-fought victory on Monday, when they outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 30-24 overtime win. Kansas City overcame rainy conditions and an injury scare to star QB Patrick Mahomes to move to 8-0 on the season.

Though they do possess an unblemished record, it has by no means been a faultless season for the Chiefs. The normally free-flowing offense – overseen by legendary head coach Andy Reid – has failed to click into gear at times, with the struggles even affecting Mahomes.

The two-time MVP has thrown nine interceptions through eight games, and is now only five away from the career-high season total that he set last season. He is also averaging a career-low QB rating.

Despite offensive adversity and injuries to its receiving core, the Chiefs have still had enough firepower to see them through and they seem to have developed a knack for winning close games. Six of the team’s games have been decided by one score or less.

“In this year and in previous years, we’ve played our best football in the fourth quarter,” Mahomes told reporters. “It’s because we’ve been preparing ourselves all year long to play our best football then.

“Games in the NFL are such close margins that every game seems like it goes down to the very end. And I feel like we’re the best prepared team in those moments.

Mahomes said that his ankle is “sore” after the injury on Monday but added that there are no limitations and he is able to move around freely.

The path to 9-0 is currently blocked by a fellow AFC West team, the Denver Broncos. Led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos are 5-4, firmly in the playoff hunt despite some pre-season expectation that they would struggle.

Nix has had some shaky moments that are to be expected of a rookie but has shown signs of steady improvement after beating out Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham for the starting job ahead of the season.

Though Denver was brushed aside by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, the players are looking forward to the challenge that facing the NFL’s only undefeated team brings.

“I think it’s a good challenge for us, a good opportunity for us,” said Nix. “Obviously, they have a great defense. They’re playing at a really high level this year (and) have in the past couple of years. It’s exciting for us.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders – 1 p.m. ET

Sunday will see a clash between two of the season’s surprise teams. While the Pittsburgh Steelers are always a good bet to be in and around the postseason chase – head coach Mike Tomlin has still never finished a season with a losing record – few could have predicted that they would be leading the AFC North at 6-2.

Pittsburgh entered the season with uncertainty under center, having cleaned house in the quarterback room. Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky were either traded or left the team, with nine-time Pro-Bowler Russell Wilson being signed in free agency and Justin Fields acquired from the Chicago Bears.

Both Wilson and Fields were coming off disappointing tenures with their respective teams – especially Wilson, who left the Denver Broncos with $85 million in dead salary over the next two years after being released.

Fields took the reigns for the first six weeks of the season and led the Steelers to a 4-2 record, with Wilson on the sideline with injury. Wilson was controversially inserted as the starter for Week 7 and has guided the team to two straight victories.

Tomlin’s calling card has always been his defense, though, with this unit featuring star players such as TJ Watt and Patrick Queen.

They will take on the Washington Commanders this weekend, another team which has exceeded expectations.

The Commanders are coming off the back of a 4-13 2023 season that saw them end up with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, so a relatively quiet season was anticipated.

However, they used that selection on quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has overseen a turnaround in D.C.

Washington is 7-2 on the season and so far possesses one of the most exciting offenses in the league. It currently leads the NFC East division and has the second-best record in the conference.

Daniels, a dual-threat QB who can make plays on the ground and through the air, has received high praise from opposing defenders.

“Lightning in a bottle,” defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said of Daniels. “There’s not a situation he doesn’t like. He can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he’s dynamic, and he will make you pay if you give him a lane.

“These guys are coming in fully ready to take over the offense, like C.J. Stroud last year.

It’s really cool to see the game progress where it doesn’t take a lot of time for these guys to produce at a high level.”

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans – 8:20 p.m. ET

This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football brings about a heavyweight clash. The Detroit Lions will visit the Houston Texans as both teams seek to put further daylight between themselves and the rest of the teams in their respective divisions.

The Lions are 7-1 and currently leading the way in the competitive NFC North. The bold decision-making of head coach Dan Campbell, the creative play-calling of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and productive performances of quarterback Jared Goff have turned heads on Detroit’s current six-game win streak.

The Lions’ success continues a redemption story for Goff, who was unceremoniously shipped out by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and then had to watch his former team win a Super Bowl without him.

Goff could become the first signal-caller in NFL history to post a completion percentage of 80% or higher in five straight games on Sunday, per the team.

“Jared as a whole, he’s just – each play is its own play and he knows where to go with the football, he’s putting it in a good spot for our guys to not only catch it, but also run after the catch,” said Johnson.

Detroit will have to negotiate a tough Texans defense, led by head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“Very good defense and good up front, good at the linebacker position, good at the defensive backs,” said Goff. “Really well coached, sound, they do a good job.”

Houston is 6-3 despite struggles along the offensive line and injuries to star receivers.

Nico Collins has missed four straight games on injured reserve while Stefon Diggs recently suffered a torn ACL.

The Texans are the favorites to win the AFC South and secure a playoff berth (the second-placed Indianapolis Colts are 4-5), with the play of second-year QB CJ Stroud propping them up.

“Obviously he’s growing into one of the better quarterbacks in this League,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Stroud. “He’s a big man, he has quick release, he’s effective when he gets outside the pocket of making plays.”

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 p.m. ET

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is finally set to get his season underway as the San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCaffrey has missed the Niners’ first eight games with Achilles and calf injuries, and the team has certainly missed his dominance.

They are just 4-4 so far this season as they try to shake off the dreaded Super Bowl hangover having lost out to the Chiefs last year. If the playoffs started today, San Francisco would not make it.

But speaking on KNBR Radio this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic about McCaffrey’s return, saying: “He’s been awesome these last two days. You never know (about) a setback or anything, but these two days have been great, and I expect to see him out there.”

Also pleased to see the reigning Offensive Player of the Year make a return is QB Brock Purdy.

“It’s been awesome, just what he brings to the table and really just firing everybody else up around,” said Purdy per ESPN, adding: “Looks great moving around and he’s trending in the right direction. So, we’re excited to see what happens.”

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 p.m. ET

It’s not looking good for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans this season. They are 3-5 and now may have lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the season due to an injured hamstring.

Cooper Rush will start at QB for the Cowboys on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rush is 5-1 as a starter filling in for Prescott and, what’s more, his teammates believe in him.

“That’s a good boy right there,” said Micah Parsons. “Cooper Rush (has) got a lot of talent. He won games for us by just doing the basics, just playing good football. So it’s not like he can’t do it.”

Parsons is going to make his return Sunday after missing a month with an ankle sprain.

The game is in Arlington, Texas, which does not bode well for the Cowboys: they are 0-3 at home so far this season and have been outscored 119-53.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are 6-2 and on a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday, having bounced back from a mediocre start to the season.

Full Week 10 Sunday schedule

Away @ home

New York Giants (2-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-7) – 9:30aET (in Munich)

New England Patriots (2-7) vs. Chicago Bears (4-4) – 1:00pET

San Francisco 49ers (4-4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) – 1:00pET

Denver Broncos (5-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) – 1:00pET

Buffalo Bills (7-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-5) – 1:00pET

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) vs. Washington Commanders (7-2) – 1:00pET

Minnesota Vikings (6-2) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) – 1:00pET

Atlanta Falcons (6-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-7)– 1:00pET

Tennessee Titans (2-6) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) – 4:05pET

New York Jets (3-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (5-4) – 4:25pET

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (3-5) – 4:25pET

Detroit Lions (7-1) vs. Houston Texans (6-3) – 8:20pET

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.