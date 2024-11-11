Tennis Channel removes analyst indefinitely after comment about Barbora Krejčíková’s forehead

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The Tennis Channel has taken an analyst off air indefinitely after he made a disparaging remark about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková.

Off-air, while preparing for a broadcast on Friday covering the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, American journalist Jon Wertheim commented on Krejčíková’s forehead.

Wertheim called his remark “deeply regrettable” and said he reached out to Krejčíková to apologize.

“I made some deeply regrettable comments off-air. I acknowledge them. I apologize for them,” he wrote on X.

Krejčíková called the remark unprofessional.

“You might have heard about the recent comments made on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance,” Krejčíková wrote on X. “As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary.

“This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

“These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level.”

In his statement issued on Sunday, Wertheim said his comment was made during a “private rehearsal” that “inadvertently” made it to air.

“What happened? I joined the show by Zoom. In rehearsal we were shown a graphic of a player who had just competed. It showed her at an angle that exaggerated her forehead,” Wertheim wrote on X on Sunday. “A few moments later, I was told to frame up my Zoom.

“I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead resemble the photo of the player in question. Someone in the control room chimed in and I bantered back. Though this was a private rehearsal, this exchange inadvertently, and without context, made it to live air.

“I realise: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be. I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry.”

Later on Sunday, the Tennis Channel released a statement saying it has “apologized to the player, Barbora Krejcikova, as did Jon.”

“When Tennis Channel became aware of an inappropriate comment about a professional tennis player made by our analyst Jon Wertheim on Friday, we immediately removed him from our air indefinitely,” the statement read.

“Jon has dedicated his career to shining a light on and growing this sport and has been a valued member of our family and the tennis community. That said, Tennis Channel holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment.”

Krejčíková, the current world No. 10 and a two-time grand slam champion, lost in the semifinals of the WTA Finals to eventual runner-up Zheng Qinwen.

CNN has reached out to Krejčíková, Wertheim and the Tennis Channel for further comment.

