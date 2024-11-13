Caitlin Clark swaps three-pointers for par threes at LPGA event

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Basketball fans are used to seeing Caitlin Clark produce out of this world feats on an almost nightly basis, but Wednesday served as an important reminder that the phenom is human after all.

Clark swapped the court for the golf course and took part in the ANNIKA Pro-Am hosted by legendary Swedish golfer Annika Sörenstam at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year teed off alongside World No. 1 Nelly Korda on the front nine before switching partners to Sörenstam for the back nine.

Speaking at the Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, Clark was quick to downplay her golfing ability and had just one target in mind.

“I just don’t want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That is my number one priority,” the Indiana Fever guard said.

Clark’s goal almost came to an untimely end as a wayward shot early in her round flew just over the heads of spectators standing to the left of the tee box.

In a move all too familiar with amateur golfers, Clark quickly reached into her pocket to pull out a second ball to tee off for a second time.

However, it was not long before Clark showed her sporting prowess can extend to the golf course.

The 22-year-old demonstrated her touch with precise putts on the fifth and sixth holes before landing accurate approaches on the green on the eighth, 10th and 11th holes.

Sandwiched between these approach shots, Clark did manage to find an unlucky onlooker but made up for it by signing a ball for the spectator. Clark’s golf balls had 22 emblazoned on them – her now famous jersey number.

“I’m strong and I can hit it. It’s just, it doesn’t usually go straight,” Clark said Tuesday. “I mean, sometimes it goes straight but it depends, you just step up there and you hope for the best.”

Despite being hundreds of miles away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever’s home arena, Clark’s jersey was everywhere to be seen at the Pelican Golf Club.

Outlining almost every hole, fans donned Clark’s 22 jersey. The NCAA’s Division I all-time leading scorer posed for pictures and signed autographs throughout her round.

“To get to spend some time with her and to see the influence that she has on people, bringing people out here and to see how amazing an influence she is just for sports was really cool to see firsthand today,” Korda told reporters after playing with Clark.

While the pair played nine holes together, Clark said she was unable to soak up any of Korda’s golfing skills.

“I’ve watched and she’s been amazing but golf’s hard, hard to replicate that fast but she’s been incredible,” Clark told the broadcast.

The prowess of who she was playing alongside was also not lost on Clark.

“It was so fun. Obviously getting to see them do what they do up front is like, people would pay for that. I got to do it for free and have fun with them. Definitely a fun morning.”

While Clark has been working on her golf game in the offseason, her attention will soon be back on basketball.

Clark told the broadcast she has been focusing on fine-tuning her skills on the court but she is also working on getting stronger off the court ahead of her sophomore season.

