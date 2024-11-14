Tua Tagovailoa says he has no regrets about his tackle attempt after throwing an interception against LA Rams

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that he does not regret his tackle attempt in his team’s 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, despite his history of head injuries.

During the second quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup, Tagovailoa threw a pass intended for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle that was intercepted by Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom.

Rozeboom returned the ball 30 yards to the Dolphins’ 14-yard line, where he was met by a diving Tagovailoa, who launched himself headfirst at the linebacker’s legs in order to make the tackle. Rozeboom’s knee appeared to make contact with the QB’s head during the play.

Tagovailoa was playing in only his third game after returning from a concussion that he suffered in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He was placed on the injured reserve list and missed four games.

Despite the risk involved with making the tackle, the 26-year-old said he wouldn’t have changed anything about it.

“I would say it didn’t feel as bad as what it probably looked like, may have looked like,” he told the media. “When we watched it, our coach had said, ‘He (Rozeboom) sort of kneed you in the head.’

“Essentially, you’re out there playing football; I didn’t necessarily feel that, and I wasn’t just going to jump out of the way for him to just run down the sideline and potentially score. So you’ve got to make decisions and I should have never thrown the pick in the first place so that’s it.

“I wouldn’t do anything differently. I’ll make the tackle, that’s what I’ve got to do. It is what it is. It’s hard to score in this league,” he added.

Tagovailoa suffered his most recent concussion against the Bills when he dove for a first down and took a hit from Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. The signal-caller was able to walk off the field under his own power after the collision.

Rumors swirled that Tagovailoa would have to retire after the incident, having previously suffered two other confirmed concussions during the 2022 season. However, he was cleared by medical professionals and made the decision to keep playing.

“I appreciate your concern,” Tagovailoa said ahead of his return. “I really do. I love this game and I love it to the death of me. That’s it.”

“Tua met with a litany – a laundry list, a long list – of medical experts and zero of them recommended that he shouldn’t play football,” said Miami head coach Mike McDaniel. “That means 100% of them were supporting the continued journey.”

The quarterback made his return in a 28-27 loss in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tagovailoa recorded 207 yards through the air in Monday’s victory and threw a touchdown pass to receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins improved to 3-6 with the win.

After leading the Dolphins to the playoffs last season, Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year contract extension in the offseason, reportedly worth $212.4 million.

