Pittsburgh Pirates offer outrageous trade for one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

(CNN) — Are the Pittsburgh Pirates turning into the Willy Wonka of Major League Baseball?

Like Wonka’s famous golden ticket, the MLB team is offering a scrumdiddlyumptious prize in exchange for a rare, one-of-a-kind baseball card of their star pitcher Paul Skenes. Whoever finds the card will be tempted by a mouth-watering proposition.

The team’s outrageous offer is highlighted by the winner, aka the “Charlie Bucket” of the sweepstakes, getting access to coveted seats behind home plate at PNC Park for the next 30 years!

The lucky recipient also gets an exclusive meet-and-greet with Skenes and two autographed Skenes jerseys, plus the ability to host a softball game with 30 of the winner’s favorite people at PNC Park.

Baseball fans around the world will be hunting for an autographed Topps Chrome card featuring an MLB debut patch on the jersey Skenes wore in his first big league game on May 11, 2024.

In addition to the eye-popping offer from the Pirates, Skenes’ girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, has upped the ante with an offer of her own. The social media superstar posted Friday that she would host the winner for a game in her suite.

Topps says it goes through a painstaking authentication process that follows the MLB debut patch from the playing field to the baseball card.

The card features a clear plastic window that allows collectors to see the MLB’s hologram, ensuring the patch’s authenticity.

For those feeling lucky, the Skenes card in question is hidden in a pack of 2024 Topps Chrome Update, available in stores now.

