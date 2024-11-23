Harry Kane breaks Erling Haaland’s goalscoring record to become fastest player to reach Bundesliga milestone

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Harry Kane became the fastest player to score 50 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-0 on Friday.

The 31-year-old striker netted all three of Bayern’s goals as the club continued its impressive start to the Bundesliga season.

Kane has now scored 50 goals in 43 games in the German top division, beating Erling Haaland’s record of 50 goals in 50 games when he was starring for Borussia Dortmund.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the England striker found the back of the net three times following the halftime break. Kane scored twice from the penalty spot before completing his hat-trick with an innovative finish.

“We said at half time we should just keep going and create chances,” Kane said following the game, per Reuters. “Thankfully we got the penalty and from there the game opened up.”

Kane struck twice in added time of the second half where he also scored the pick of the goals.

With time running out, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka delivered a perfectly weighted cross which found Kane in the Augsburg box. Rather than shoot first time, Kane expertly controlled the ball – deceiving the Augsburg goalkeeper – before heading into an open net.

“That’s what makes it so difficult against Harry Kane: you can defend well against him the whole game, but then eventually the space opens up and he strikes,” Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany said, per the German team. “He always knows that when he gets the opportunities, he can score goals.”

With the win against Augsburg, Bayern extended its lead at the top of the Bundesliga table and now sits eight points clear of RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich is now unbeaten through its first 11 games of the season with nine wins and two draws with Kane scoring 14 goals along the way.

Bayern faces French giant PSG in the Champions League in its next game and will be hoping Kane can continue his blistering form in front of goal.

