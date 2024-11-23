No. 2 Ohio State dominates No. 5 Indiana in critical Big Ten showdown

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes dominated the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers 38-15 to earn a critical Big Ten win as they handed Indiana its first loss of the season.

The game started promising for Indiana at Ohio Stadium.

The Hoosiers scored on its opening drive – a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Ty Son Lawton – in the first quarter to take an early 7-0.

But Ohio State would score the next 31 points.

In the second quarter, quarterback Will Howard connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

And then with less two minutes remaining from their own 30-yard line, Indiana senior punter James Evans mishandled the snap as the ball went through his hands. Ohio State would down the ball on Indiana’s seven yard line.

Three plays later, Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson scored on a 4-yard touchdown run. Ohio State led 14-7 at the half.

Ohio State punt returner Caleb Downs took one to the house for 79 yards in the third. It was the first punt return for the Buckeyes since November 2014, also against Indiana.

Later in the quarter, Howard found tight end Jelani Thurman in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown pass to go up 28-7.

The Buckeyes added a 45-yard field goal in the fourth.

Ohio State’s defense allowed just 148 total yards which is the fewest against a ranked opponent since 2007.

“We said leave no doubt,” Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “We wanted to finish it the right way and make sure that everybody knows that this is the Ohio State Buckeyes.”

He added: “I thought we played physical all across the board. Our guys had a great look in their eyes and so now it’s on to the rivalry game.”

Ohio State has won 30 consecutive games against Indiana.

Both the Buckeyes and Hoosiers are now tied for second in conference play with a 7-1 record. No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions are 6-1 heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Next Saturday’s final regular season contests will determine which team will face the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten championship game on December 7 in Indianapolis.

Ohio State hosts the Michigan Wolverines in Columbus, Ohio, while Indiana faces the Purdue Boilermakers in Bloomington, Indiana. Penn State take on the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania.

If Ohio State wins, then the Buckeyes will take on Oregon. If Ohio State loses, then Penn State would be in line to play Oregon if the Nittany Lions win their last two games.

Indiana still has a chance with a win and a combination of losses between Ohio State and Penn State.

