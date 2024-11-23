Novak Djokovic announces former rival Andy Murray will join his coaching team

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic announced on social media Saturday that Andy Murray will be joining his coaching team for the offseason and Australian Open.

Murray, who retired following the 2024 Olympic Games, will team up with his former on-court competitor in this new role.

“We played each other since we were boys. Twenty-five years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport,” Djokovic said in the video posted to social media.

“They called us game changers, risk takers, history makers. I thought our story may be over, turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board coach Andy Murray.”

Djokovic has won the most men’s grand slam titles of any player with 24 and will be hoping that Murray can help him reach a record-extending 25th title at the Australian Open in January.

“I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach,” said Djokovic in a statement, per the Associated Press.

“Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy, with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Murray shared Djokovic’s excitement around the new role.

“I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the offseason, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open,” Murray said, per AP.

“I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

Murray enjoyed a successful playing career, winning three grand slam titles and two Olympic gold medals.

