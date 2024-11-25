Jannik Sinner caps dream year by leading Italy to second straight Davis Cup title

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Jannik Sinner holding trophies above his head is an image tennis fans have become very accustomed to seeing in 2024.

The world No. 1 capped his extraordinary season by helping Italy win the Davis Cup for the second straight year, defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(2), 6-2 to secure a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, had earlier beaten Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 to give Italy a crucial 1-0 lead in Málaga, Spain.

Sinner claimed his first career grand slams in 2024, winning the Australian Open and US Open, before going on to win the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

The 23-year-old is the first player in history to win two grand slams, the ATP Finals and Davis Cup in a single season.

Sinner picked up a total of eight titles in 2024, including three Masters 1000 events, finishing the season with a 73-6 record for an incredible win percentage of 92.4%, one of the highest in history.

Italy is also the first nation to retain the Davis Cup since the Czech Republic in 2013.

“We are very happy to be back here holding this trophy – it feels like we are in Italy,” Sinner said, per the BBC.

“You have a different pressure and a different weight of having Italy on your shoulders. I think we handled it really well.

“If it was not important, I would not be here. For me, it means so much to me.”

However, Sinner’s success has come against the backdrop of ongoing controversy off the court.

He avoided suspension earlier this year after testing positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid, in March.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced in August that he wasn’t at fault for the incident, but the World Anti-Doping Agency has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Of course, it’s in the head a little bit,” Sinner added of the case. “The most important part is all the people who know me as a human being trust me – that’s why I kept playing the level I have.

“I was emotionally a bit down, a bit heartbroken. Sometimes, life gives you difficulties and you just have to (deal with) it.”

The Davis Cup success capped a glorious week for Italy, which earlier also won the women’s Billie Jean King Cup after beating Slovakia 2-0 in the final.

Italy is only the third nation in the last 30 years to complete the Davis Cup and Billie Jean Cup – formerly Fed Cup – double, per Opta.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.