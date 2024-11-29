Why the US women’s soccer team’s match against England means so much to head coach Emma Hayes

By Amanda Davies and Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Saturday’s friendly between the England Lionesses and the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) is much anticipated for a number of reasons, but it holds extra significance for Emma Hayes.

The 48-year-old was named as USA head coach in 2023 and began working in the role in May this year. The upcoming match at Wembley Stadium sees her return to her home city, where she made history in English soccer with west London side Chelsea.

As a born-and-bred Londoner leading an American team, where do her loyalties lie when the national anthems play ahead of the game?

“I think it will be tricky when the national anthem plays,” Hayes told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies. “I’m English, but I respect that I work for USA, and I think I would say that I will joyfully hum along to both of them and respect that both national anthems mean a lot to me.”

‘I’ve always wanted to create these situations’

Hayes started her coaching career in New York before serving as an assistant coach at Arsenal and a stint in charge of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars.

She was appointed as Chelsea manager in 2012 and went on to dominate the Women’s Super League (WSL) – the highest level of the women’s game in England – over the next 12 years.

Under Hayes, Chelsea won a record seven league titles, including five straight from 2020 to 2024. She holds the WSL record for the most games coached and won.

Having coached in London for over a decade, Hayes is familiar with several members of the English squad, as well as manager Sarina Wiegman. With the US and England at No. 1 and 2 respectively in the FIFA World Rankings, Hayes understands the significance of this heavyweight clash.

“We’re talking about a great matchup between two great teams, two coaches who know each other really well and get on and, hopefully, a sellout stadium at Wembley,” she said. “I’m sure a lot of people around the world watching it, that’s what I want.

“I’ve always wanted to create these situations and I’m thoroughly looking forward to it, going back to Wembley and seeing Sarina and seeing the girls, and when we come to kickoff it will be business and I’ll be aiming to win as much as Sarina will.”

Hayes immediately hit the ground running with the USWNT, guiding the team to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, despite having only been in the position for two months. She coached her first game on June 1 and has overseen 12 wins, one draw and zero losses.

Securing bragging rights over England would go a long way in suggesting to fans that the team is set for yet more glory under Hayes in the future, but the Brit is keen to focus on a long-term project.

“It’s another step in our process towards building towards something” Hayes explained. “This is not a tournament for us, and I want to be able to develop the team in the way we’re playing first.

“Hopefully, with those things we can win the game, but we need to do both of them side by side.”

