British dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin suspended for excessively whipping a horse

(CNN) — British dressage star Charlotte Dujardin has been fined and suspended for a year after a video emerged of her repeatedly whipping a horse during training.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, withdrew from the Paris Games shortly before the opening ceremony, describing the video from four years ago as “an error of judgement during a coaching session,” which showed her acting “completely out of character.”

The video had been sent to the FEI, equestrian’s international governing body, by a lawyer representing an anonymous complainant. It showed Dujardin whipping a horse more than 20 times.

On top of the one-year suspension, backdated to July 23 this year, Dujardin has also been fined CHF 10,000 (around $11,300), the FEI announced on Thursday. The decision cannot be appealed.

“As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again,” Dujardin said in a social media post. “I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will forever aim to do better.

“This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time.

“To those of you who have sent messages, emails and tried to reach me to check in on how l am – thank you. Every kind word truly has made a difference, more than you’ll ever know.”

In the same post, Dujardin also announced that she is pregnant with her second child, due in February 2025.

The 39-year-old could have become the most decorated British female Olympian of all time in Paris, surpassing cyclist Laura Kenny. She has won six Olympic medals in total – three gold, two silver and one bronze.

“It is regrettable that this case has put our sport in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially during a critical time leading up to the Olympic Games,” said FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez.

“Yet, despite the challenges, the FEI acted decisively by immediately opening an investigation and imposing a provisional suspension.

“These significant sanctions send a clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences. We believe this outcome reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to equine welfare and to its role as guardian of our equine partners.”

