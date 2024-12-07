Los Angeles Galaxy fend off New York Red Bulls to win sixth MLS Cup

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — For a record-extending sixth time, the Los Angeles Galaxy are champions of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 to win the MLS Cup on Saturday at a sold-out Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Los Angeles jumped out to a quick lead – with winger Joseph Paintsil finding the back of the net in the ninth minute. Less than five minutes later, the Galaxy would extend the lead after striker Dejan Joveljić snuck the ball past Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

Despite giving up a goal to Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis in the 28th minute, the Galaxy defense held tough to secure the victory.

The 26,812 fans in attendance showed their excitement as the Galaxy players raised the Cup for the first time since 2014.

The 25-year-old Joveljić was at a loss of words when asked about winning the Cup.

“After 10 years, to win the trophy again, it’s a very special feeling,” Joveljić told the Fox broadcast after the match. “Even before the season, I said that we had a different team – hungry guys, who are ready to fight for this club.”

Despite it being a joyous occasion, Los Angeles was playing without one of their most important players.

Midfielder Riqui Puig missed the match after tearing his ACL in the Galaxy’s thrilling Western Conference Final win over the Seattle Sounders last weekend.

Puig’s replacement, Gastón Brugman took home MLS Cup MVP. The 32-year-old Uruguayan set up Paintsil’s crucial first goal.

DC United stands in second with four Cup titles.

New York, making only their second appearance in the final, remains one of three original MLS clubs to not win a title—along with the New England Revolution and FC Dallas.

