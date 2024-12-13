LeBron James to miss second straight game amid injury concerns and rumor mill

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James is set to miss his second consecutive game amid injury concerns and rumors that his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, and perhaps even his NBA career, may be coming to an end.

The four-time league MVP did not travel with the team ahead of Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin, having missed Sunday’s victory against the Portland Trail Blazers with soreness in his left foot, the first time he has been absent this season.

James, who turns 40 on December 30, was also not present as the Lakers returned to full practice on Wednesday, with coach JJ Redick telling reporters: “He’s out for personal reasons – excused absence.”

Redick added that James was “taking some time” to himself, according to ESPN.

The NBA’s all-time leading point scorer’s numbers this season, while still very good, haven’t been up to his usual standards. James’ average of 23 points is his lowest since his rookie season in 2003-04, and his shooting percentage has dropped below 50% for only the second season in the last decade.

“In game, he’s asked for a sub a couple times because he’s gassed,” Redick said. “We have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes. Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest.”

However, there are concerns among Lakers fans that James’ “personal reasons” may be more than just injury related.

“The (Golden State) Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday. “They’ve made an inquiry and it got shut down last February. That was before LeBron played with Steve Kerr and Steph Curry and won the gold medal over the summer. So, they will definitely monitor the situation.”

Windhorst added that James would prefer to stay with the Lakers but would like to see an upgrade to the roster given the team’s defensive struggles so far this season.

And, as the oldest player currently in the league, speculation of when the end may be for James continues.

“My time is very limited on how long I’ll play, so I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love,” he said after recording a 39-point triple-double in Saturday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

“I don’t know how many years that is. If it’s one year or two years, whatever the case may be,” he told reporters in November. “I’m not playing until the wheels fall off.”

Meanwhile, James’ son Bronny scored a career-high 30 points for the South Bay Lakers on Thursday night in his G League road debut against the Valley Suns.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.