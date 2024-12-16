Miami Dolphins say wide receiver Grant DuBose ‘has movement in all extremities’ after taking hard hit to head

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Miami Dolphins say wide receiver Grant DuBose “has movement in all extremities” after he was carted off the field Sunday following a hit to the head during the team’s 20-12 road loss to the Houston Texans.

“After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight,” the Dolphins wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation.”

DuBose was taken to the hospital after the incident and the Dolphins said he is in a “stable condition.”

The Miami wideout was cutting across the middle of the field in the third quarter and attempted to catch a pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when DuBose took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Texans rookie safety Calen Bullock.

Bullock was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

DuBose was down on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel had to cut off his jersey, unscrewed his facemask and place a neck brace on him before he was carted off NRG Stadium in Houston.

Players from both teams gathered together – some were seen praying – as DuBose received on-field care.

The CBS broadcast said DuBose was still receiving care from the Harris County emergency medical staff while being loaded into an ambulance.

Tagovailoa said after the game that DuBose is “doing well” and is “recovering.”

The quarterback also wondered if he could have done anything differently with his pass to DuBose.

“I’m my toughest critic when it comes to ball placement – when it comes to knowing where to go with the ball,” Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins loss. “I just feel bad that I even put him in that situation to have gotten hit.

“It was tough to move on after that happened. … We all know I’ve gone through something very similar and that’s no fun. You never want to be put in any of those situations, but you also understand that this is a physical sport.”

DuBose is now at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, according to CBS.

After the game, Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel gave a status update on the injured wide receiver. “There’s been some positive feedback related to some head and neck imaging,” McDaniel said. “He will stay here overnight, and we’ll find out more by (Monday.)”

Bullock said afterward that he had no intention of hurting DuBose or anyone else. “Prayers to him and his family. I hope he is good,” he said.

“I was just seeing the ball and I was breaking on the ball. It just happened to be one of those types of plays,” he said.

“It’s very difficult for a defensive player because we are trying to think about protecting them, but we also got to protect ourselves too,” Bullock said. “They can hit us wrong. It’s angles. You thinking too much trying to protect everyone on the field, but sometimes it doesn’t happen like that. At the end of the day, it’s still a violent game.”

CNN has reached out to the Dolphins for comment.

The Dolphins just activated the 23-year-old DuBose for Sunday’s game after being on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Matias Grez has contributed to this report.