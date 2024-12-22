Chiefs dispatch Texans in game marred by gruesome injury; Ravens clinch playoff berth

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC following a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth following a 34-17 home win over their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first game of the NFL’s doubleheader featured the Chiefs hosting the Texans.

The game was marred by a scary moment in the third quarter with the score 17-10 Chiefs.

After an incredible catch on a 30-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to bring the Texans to within one, Houston wide receiver Tank Dell remained down clutching his left knee. Replays showed that Dell’s leg appeared to bend in an awkward direction after it was pinned under teammate Jared Wayne in a tangle of bodies as he made the catch.

The normally raucous Arrowhead Stadium fell silent as medical personnel attended to Dell on the field. Numerous Texans players were in tears, with close friend Stroud appearing particularly distraught.

Dell was taken on the field on a cart with his injured leg in a vacuum splint.

The NBC broadcast later revealed that the second-year receiver was taken by ambulance to the University of Kansas Hospital, a level-one trauma center.

After the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell sustained a “significant” knee injury, adding that he would be staying in Kansas City overnight for further evaluations.

“We’re a family, we’re in this thing together and Tank means so much to our entire football team, outside of playing, just the person and the man. He means a lot to us,” Ryans said.

According to NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport, citing unnamed sources, Dell suffered a dislocated knee cap.

Dell was having one of his best games of the season on Saturday, with 6 catches for 98 yards to go along with his touchdown.

Following the injury any momentum that the Texans might’ve had was gone.

“It’s not easy, you know what I’m saying? But after that, I tried to use it as motivation,” Stroud said. “It’s not easy to just let it go, especially since that’s my best friend. Not easy to move on and just keep playing, but I tried to do as best I could.”

Patrick Mahomes, who was questionable all week with an ankle injury, showed minimal signs of being affected by the high ankle sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter of the team’s victory against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense wasted no time getting on the board to start the game, marching down the field for an 11-play, 66-yard drive that finished with Mahomes scrambling for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead after the successful extra point attempt.

After the Dell injury, Mahomes found wide receiver Xavier Worthy just outside the endzone for the 8-yard score to all but seal the victory at 24-16 Chiefs.

Both teams exchanged field goals in the fourth quarter but the Texans could not come up with another score.

With the victory, the Chiefs improved to 14-1 on the season and moved closer towards a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Kansas City can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday, if the Buffalo Bills lose or tie against the New England Patriots. If the Bills win, the Chiefs can secure it with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens also on December 25.

Baltimore Ravens clinch playoff berth with victory over AFC North rival

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 207 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Derrick Henry rushed for 162 yards as Baltimore defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 34-17.

Saturday night’s contest at M&T Bank Stadium was closely fought throughout.

After the Steelers tied it at 17-17 midway through the third quarter, the Ravens scored 17 unanswered points to pull away.

Arguably the turning point in the game came early in the fourth quarter when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Jackson at the Steelers own 35-yard line.

Trailing 24-17, with a chance to tie the game following the turnover, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw a costly interception to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who took it to the house for the 37-yard pick-six touchdown.

Humphrey’s interception proved to be the decisive score as the Ravens defeated the Steelers for just the second time over the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

With the victory, the Ravens clinched a playoff berth, while denying the Steelers from securing the division crown.

Both AFC North rivals now sit atop the division tied with a 10-5 record.

