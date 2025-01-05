Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans makes NFL history, helps lead team to playoff berth

By Thomas Schlachter and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — For a while it looked like it would not happen but in the final seconds of Tampa Bay’s 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints – not only did the Buccaneers clinch playoff berth but NFL history was made.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans extended his streak of 1,000-yards in a season for the 11th in a row to tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most ever consecutively.

After the Tampa Bay defense forced the Saints to turn it over on downs, the Buccaneers offense got the ball back with less than 40 seconds to go in the game and Evans needing five yards for the record.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw the ball immediately to Evans who hauled it in for nine-yards to get to 1,004 yards for the season.

With legendary quarterback and a former teammate of Evans, Tom Brady, on the call for Fox, he called it “one of the greatest things” he’s seen as Buccaneers teammates mobbed him to celebrate the feat.

The 31-year-old Evans is the first player in history to reach the 1,000 yard plateau in their first eleven seasons.

He also received a $3 million bonus following the accomplishment, according to Spotrac.

With the win, Tampa Bay won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year and eliminate the Atlanta Falcons from playoff contention. Atlanta lost to the Carolina Panthers 44-38 in overtime on Sunday.

After the game, Evans said, “I was hoping we got a stop because I can’t pass up history.”

“I’m happy they let me go out and get that. It’s hard to do for 11 straight years. To be tied with one of, if not the greatest receiver of all time, it means a lot to me and my family.”

Evans was drafted by the Bucs in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has spent his entire career in Tampa, including inking a two-year extension with the franchise this past offseason.

Mayfield applauded Evans for always putting the team first.

“That’s why you love him,” Mayfield told reporters. “We’re lucky to have him. He’s underappreciated throughout the media and the league. He’s one of one. He deserves that. You saw the stadium erupt. You saw the sideline erupt. You can tell how much people care about him and what that means for everybody around him.”

The Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders in the wild card round on January 12 at 8 p.mET.

