College Football Playoff: The biggest names look ahead to the semifinals

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — With all four teams that had a bye in the first round now eliminated, Thursday and Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinals have the potential to be some of the most exciting games in years.

The National Championship is now so close that players and coaches can practically taste it.

Here’s what they had to say about the semifinals.

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, January 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

In these teams’ 20th all-time meeting, the Orange Bowl promises to be a battle of the defenses – the Nittany Lions and the Fighting Irish sit sixth and third, respectively, in points allowed per game this season.

Key to the Penn State D is Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter. Likely a 2025 NFL draft first round pick, Carter left the quarterfinal victory over Boise State in the first half with an apparent injury, but later posted a picture on X of Darth Vader in a bacta tank, possibly hinting at a return. Head coach James Franklin told a press conference on Sunday that, “It’s too early to say at this stage (if he returns).”

Even without Carter for more than half the game against Boise State, the Nittany Lions still limited Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty to his lowest rushing total of the season.

On the offensive side of things, quarterback Drew Allar is beginning to show the ability that Penn State officials were so excited about when he was recruited. His 13.8 yards per pass attempt against the Broncos was a career-best for games he has started.

Tasked with stopping him is a Notre Dame defense that was excellent once again in the Fighting Irish’s emotional 23-10 victory over Georgia, a game delayed due to the New Orleans terror attack.

Notre Dame allowed just one field goal in the first half, the highlight coming when RJ Oben sacked Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton to knock the ball loose, defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka recovered the ball and the Fighting Irish scored on the next play to extend their lead to 13-3 with 27 seconds until halftime.

Running back Jeremiyah Love has been on an excellent run of late, but was locked down against Georgia – recording just 19 yards on six carries – before he left with an injury. It is unclear whether he will be available for the Orange Bowl.

The game carries additional weight as history is on the line: whichever coach emerges victorious on Thursday will become the first Black coach to take a team to the national championship game, which falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.

Penn State head coach James Franklin

“It (facing off against Marcus Freeman with the opportunity to become the first Black head coach at the national championship game) makes me think of when Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith played in Super Bowl XLI in 2007. That was the first Super Bowl featuring a Black head coach at all, let alone two.”

“I remember thinking as a coach, how significant that was in the profession, and how significant that was for young coaches coming up in the profession, to see those guys in that role.”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman

“It is an honor (to have the opportunity to become the national championship game’s first Black head coach). It’s a great honor to be even mentioned, to be in this position. It’s a reminder that you are a representation for so many others that look like you. I don’t take that for granted. I’m gonna work tirelessly to be the best version of me. It’s great because even the guys in our program, my own kids, can understand: don’t put a ceiling on what you can be, and what you can do.”

“With that being said, it’s not about me. It’s not about the head coach. It’s about us. More than anything, I want an opportunity to achieve team glory with this program. That’s what’s important.”

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar

“They’re (the Notre Dame defense) a very sound unit that also plays very hard and very physical. They’re obviously very detailed and very well-coached in what they do.”

“It kind of starts up front. I think their D-line is really good. But also their secondary’s a really good secondary. We’re down to the final four teams, and there’s not going to be a weak link on any team. So I think it’s just about executing the game plan that the coaches are going to have for us, but a lot of respect to these guys. They have accomplished a lot this year, have done a lot this year. Statistically, their defense is really good, so it’s going to be a really fun matchup.”

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard

“Coach (Marcus) Freeman said it the other day. He said that, ‘There’s only four teams with the opportunity to practice in college football right now, and we’re one of those four. So everything that you do, just remember the opportunity that you have right in front of you.’”

“One game away from the national championship, but we’re treating this game like it is the national championship. We’re putting all the marbles into this game, and not focusing on any hypothetical outcomes. But it’s definitely a cool feeling to be here.”

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 8 Ohio State, January 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday’s Cotton Bowl is likely to serve up another tight game – the Buckeyes and Longhorns sit first and second for the least passing yards allowed on average this season.

Nonetheless, there are questions to be asked about the focus of a Texas defense which didn’t allow a touchdown during the first three quarters against Arizona State in the quarterfinal, only to give up three in a row across the fourth quarter and first overtime.

The Longhorns were the only winning team in the quarterfinals to do so by a single-digit margin, their absent rushing game just as culpable as their defense. But tight end Gunnar Helm stepped up when the team needed him most, contributing three catches, 56 yards, and the winning touchdown in double overtime.

The also excellent Quinn Ewers originally signed with Ohio State before he moved to the Lone Star State, adding some extra flavor to an already fascinating matchup.

Ewers will be facing off against the best defense in the country – the Buckeyes lead on average defensive yards, average passing yards allowed, red zone defense, and average points allowed.

On offense for Ohio State, quarterback Will Howard is on a hot streak that has seen him rack up 630 passing yards and five touchdowns across the first two playoff games. True freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has also had an impressive year, with 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 receiving TDs this season.

This combination of championship-level defense and explosive offense has the Buckeyes as favorites to progress to the National Championship on January 20, but the location of the game in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium makes this a virtual home game for the Longhorns in what is bound to be a classic.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian

“This game has been one that’s notorious for great games, great teams over the years. You know, obviously, this being the semifinal game of the College Football Playoff, it’s definitely an honor to be part of this.”

“It’s a heck of an opponent in Ohio State, the job that Coach (Ryan) Day has done with that team, their staff. They are playing really good football right now. We know it’s gonna be a heck of a challenge but looking forward to the opportunity.”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers

“Learned a lot while I was there (at Ohio State), under Coach (Ryan) Day and CJ (Stroud) and that whole room was awesome to be around. Super thankful for that time I got to spend there.”

“I felt like I belonged there, and it’s gonna be fun to get to see those guys.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

“We don’t need any extra motivation to win this game, but one thing that does motivate our team is an opportunity for the team to play for another week together. This is a great, great group of guys that cares a lot about each other, have fun with each other, that love competing with each other. You can see the passion on the field.”

“I think we’ve grown a lot as a team, and you know we’re banking on this to be our best football of the season.”

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard

“There’s definitely, personally for me, a little extra motivation there because I never got the chance to beat these guys (in three games against Texas while he was at Kansas State). Played them four years. I mean, they’re always a good team, but I don’t think – none of those games were unwinnable. Last year, we lost in overtime.

“So definitely excited to get another chance at these guys.”

