Iga Świątek books place in Australian Open semifinal as double-bounce call causes controversy

(CNN) — Iga Świątek booked her place in the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open after thrashing American star Emma Navarro on Tuesday, but the match wasn’t without its controversy.

While Świątek breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 victory, a double-bounce call at the end of the second set triggered yet more debate about how tennis uses its video technology.

The incident occurred in the fifth game of the second set, when Świątek sprinted towards the net to try to return a drop shot. Despite her best efforts, the world No. 2 didn’t get there in time, with the ball bouncing twice before she scooped it back to her opponent.

However, the double-bounce wasn’t called by the umpire so Navarro played on and ended up losing the point. Because she didn’t stop immediately to challenge the call, she was unable to ask the video technology to check the decision.

“It happened so fast,” Navarro told reporters afterwards, without blaming anyone for the decision.

“You hit the shot, and she hits it back and you’re just like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m playing’. In the back of your head you’re like, ‘OK, maybe I can still win the point even though it wasn’t called.’

“It’s going to be a downer if I stop the point and it turns out it wasn’t a double bounce so it’s tough. I think we should be able to see it afterwards and make that call.”

While frustrating, the point likely had very little impact on the match with Świątek so dominant throughout. She is now the only woman in this year’s semifinals who has yet to lose a set this tournament.

Speaking about the double-bounce call, Świątek said she wasn’t sure what had happened.

“Honestly, I didn’t see the replay after this point because, after the point, I didn’t look up to the screens because I wanted to stay focused and didn’t want this point to stay in my head for a longer period of time,” the five-time grand slam winner told reporters.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a double-bounce or if I hit it with my frame. It’s hard to say because I was full on sprinting.”

Świątek will now play American Madison Keys in the semifinal on Thursday.

Keys beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier on Tuesday to set up her third semifinal at this tournament – a decade after her first appearance on this stage in Melbourne.

“To be here 10 years later in the semifinals again, I’m really proud of myself and really excited to play another semifinal here in Melbourne,” Keys, 29, said after her win.

Keys has never reached the final of the Australian Open, though, and will have to produce something special to beat Świątek, who has dominated the women’s draw this year.

