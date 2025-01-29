Pam Shriver says grand slam trophies that were stolen during wildfire evacuation have been recovered

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver recently shared a positive update regarding her stolen grand slam trophies, saying in a post on X on Tuesday that they are in the possession of local police.

Shriver, one of the greatest doubles players in history, previously told CNN that a car she was using to temporarily store several of her grand slam trophies was stolen.

Shriver was at the time staying in a hotel after she evacuated her home because of the Los Angeles-area wildfires. She since has returned to her home in Brentwood.

“We still hope to find black Dodge Durango Hellcat in one piece,” Shriver said in her post Tuesday.

Shriver won 21 grand slam women’s doubles titles in her storied career – 20 of those coming with another tennis great, Martina Navratilova – and one mixed doubles grand slam title.

After seeing Shriver’s news, Navratilova said on X, “That is just awesome!!!! Well done the Police!!!”

“Today feels like we won another major!” Shriver said to her longtime partner in reply.

Shriver won seven Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, five US Open titles and four French Open titles in women’s doubles. She won a French Open mixed doubles title in 1987 with Spain’s Emilio Sánchez.

In 1984, Shriver and Navratilova won the calendar grand slam, winning all four women’s doubles major titles that year.

