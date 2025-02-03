Unwanted kiss ‘tainted happiest day of my life,’ says Spain soccer star as Rubiales trial starts

By Jack Guy, Pau Mosquera and Ana Melgar Zuniga, CNN

(CNN) — Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso has said that an unwanted kiss from former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales “tainted the happiest day of my life” on the first day of his trial in Madrid.

Rubiales is charged with one count of sexual assault and one of coercion for the incident, which occurred during the on-field medal ceremony for Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory in August 2023.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for Rubiales.

Hermoso testified at the trial on Monday, with Rubiales scheduled to follow on February 12. The trial is expected to last until February 19.

“I knew I was being kissed by my boss and that should not happen in any social or work environment,” Hermoso said in court in the Spanish capital.

“I think it was a moment that tainted one of the happiest days of my life,” she added.

“Until today it seems that my life has been on standby, honestly I have not lived freely,” the 34-year-old footballer said.

The kiss was captured on camera during the medal presentation ceremony, and quickly went viral on social media.

Protests followed in a number of Spanish cities, with demonstrators seeking to highlight the continued prevalence of a culture of misogyny in sport, as well as wider Spanish society.

In response, Rubiales, 47, said that the kiss had been “mutual,” although Hermoso has always denied that this is the case.

On Monday, Hermoso also testified that Rubiales had pressured her to make a statement downplaying the incident amid the public backlash against him.

“And I told him no, that I wasn’t going to do anything,” she said. “I told him I was sorry, but I wasn’t going to do it.”

