LeBron James joins Michael Jordan in history books as Lakers down Warriors to continue winning run

(CNN) — LeBron James joined Michael Jordan as the only players over 40 to have scored 40-plus points in a single NBA game on Thursday, as the Los Angeles Lakers held off a comeback attempt from the Golden State Warriors to win 120-112.

The four-time NBA MVP recorded a season-high 42 points – including six three-pointers – along with 17 rebounds and eight assists.

Remarkably, James – at 40 years and 38 days on Thursday – is now both the oldest and youngest player in NBA history to score 40 or more points. He notched 41 for the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 27, 2004, at 19 years and 88 days.

Michael Jordan was 40 years and four days old when he scored 43 points for the Washington Wizards against the New Jersey Nets on Feb 21, 2003.

After the game, James was asked by Spectrum Sportsnet what he thought of the achievement.

“What do I think? That I’m old. That’s what I think. I need a glass of wine and some sleep, that’s the first thing I think about,” he replied.

“The biggest thing is we got the win, obviously. But throughout my journey, every time I’ve been named or in the category or whatever the case, crossed paths with any of the greats, it’s always humbling. Just to know where I come from. I love the game so much, so it’s pretty cool.”

In particular, the veteran found success with his three-point shot, sinking his first five attempts including three in 28 seconds during the second quarter, the last of which came 34 feet from the basket and put Los Angeles up 45-23.

“With LeBron, we’ve run out of words and superlatives and descriptions to capture what he’s doing at this stage of his career and this age,” said Lakers head coach JJ Redick afterwards. “It continues to be remarkable, it really does. And he really led us tonight.”

Los Angeles – for whom Austin Reaves added 23 points – though nearly threw away what at one stage was a 26-point lead. Powered by Steph Curry, who had 37 points, seven rebounds and four assists, the Warriors came back to within five in the final minutes of the game, but couldn’t quite catch their opponents.

Curry’s 37 meant that the all-time three-point king has now notched 30-plus points in 300 regular-season games, the 16th player in history to reach that milestone. James, for his part, has now put up 30-plus points in 566 regular-season games, having surpassed Jordan’s total of 562 in January.

The victory was the Lakers’ 10th in their last 12, meaning the team currently sits fifth in the Western Conference, a game behind the Houston Rockets, who are on a five-game losing streak.

Redick will be hoping that the arrival of Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks will spur the team on further. The five-time NBA All-Star was watching from the bench on Thursday and is targeting Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz for his Lakers debut, according to ESPN. New center Mark Williams, signed from the Charlotte Hornets, was not yet in attendance.

The Warriors’ own superstar arrival, Jimmy Butler, was introduced ahead of the game following his trade from the Miami Heat. He could make his debut as early as Saturday’s game at the Chicago Bulls.

