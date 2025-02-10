91-year-old Hubie Brown says emotional goodbye after calling final game as Damian Lillard propels Bucks to victory over 76ers

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Legendary broadcaster and former coach Hubie Brown called his final game on Sunday after more than 50 years in pro basketball, as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127.

Players from both teams came over to shake Brown’s hand following the game, and the 91-year-old was also presented with the game ball. Earlier, an emotional Brown had received a standing ovation from the crowd at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in when a video tribute was played on the screen during the first timeout.

“I have so many things to be thankful for, but my family and I can never thank everyone enough. We just want to send them the love that I’ve seen today right back with a big hug. It was a fantastic ride,” he said in his closing remarks.

“Thanks for your patience, fans. Today was a wonderful day for my family because they’re all here today. I love you all and thank you for the opportunity from management.”

Brown’s final telecast came in the city where he landed his first NBA coaching job, having been an assistant on Larry Costello’s staff for two years between 1972 and 1974.

From then on, Brown spent a total of 15 years as the head coach of various teams. He won an American Basketball Association (ABA) title with the Kentucky Colonels in 1975, remaining with the team until the NBA-ABA merger when the franchise folded in 1976. Brown then became head coach of the Atlanta Hawks (1976-1981) and New York Knicks, leaving the latter in 1987. He returned to a head coaching role in 2002 with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he won his second NBA Coach of the Year award in 2004 before departing the same year.

Brown also spent 35 years as a TV analyst, covering 18 NBA Finals during that time. He worked for TNT, ABC and ESPN, among others.

Mike Breen, who called Sunday’s game alongside Brown, said: “It’s impossible in a single telecast to properly thank a man who has given us so much for so long. For basketball fans around the world, Hubie Brown has been the gift that keeps on giving.”

Tributes also came in from around the league. “You brought so much passion to every telecast,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “You took great joy in teaching the finer points of basketball.”

On X, LeBron James called him the greatest broadcaster of all time, writing Brown’s name alongside a goat emoji.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard also honored the broadcaster.

“He’s been in the NBA since he was 24 years old. And to be 91 now, and here for his last game, I think is a special commitment to the game,” he said. “It’s the people who love on the game and love the league and the contributions that come from people like Hubie Brown is what has allowed it to become what it is, is what makes it special.”

Lillard led the game on Sunday with a season-high 43 points, as well as seven rebounds and eight assists, as the Bucks beat the Sixers despite Giannis Antetokounmpo remaining sidelined with a calf injury.

Milwaukee opted to shoot from range more often in Antetokounmpo’s absence, making a season-high 24 three-pointers on 55 attempts. Six of Lillard’s teammates scored double figures.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid scored 39 and 27 points, respectively, for Philadelphia, but the game got away from the Sixers in the third quarter, before three straight triples from Milwaukee’s Gary Trent Jr. with nine minutes left put the game beyond doubt.

