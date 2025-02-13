New York Jets announce they are moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Jets officially announced on Thursday that they will be “moving forward without” quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” new head coach Aaron Glenn and new general Darren Mougey said in a joint statement.

“It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

The announcement brings to an end a disappointing two years for the four-time NFL MVP in New Jersey.

The 41-year-old was traded to the Jets in 2023 in a move that captured the public’s attention, but Rodgers missed the majority of his debut season with the team after tearing his Achilles tendon on just the fourth snap of the year.

This past season, he started all 17 games – throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions – but the Jets slumped to a 5-12 record and head coach Robert Saleh was fired just five games into the campaign.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” said Jets owner and chairman Woody Johnson in a statement. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

“From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

The Jets will now look for a new quarterback to pair alongside their new head coach, new general manager and new offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets will likely release Rodgers after June 1 to manage how much of his salary affects their cap.

For Rodgers, there are certain to be plenty of questions about what next in his Hall of Fame career; will he continue to play – and if so, where – or will he decide to hang up his cleats?

