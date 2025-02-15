USA downs Canada to advance to championship game in 4 Nations Face-Off

By Jacob Lev and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Political tensions between USA and Canada have dominated headlines for weeks.

However, tensions ignited on the ice between the two longtime rival nations at the 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Saturday.

The United States defeated Canada 3-1 in an electric showdown which featured a little bit of everything a hockey fan would want to see.

After Canadian fans booed the US national anthem, the friction came to a boiling point within seconds of puck drop.

American brothers, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, set the tone by getting into two consecutive fights within the first three seconds of the game starting.

It did not stop there.

As fans roared in excitement and disbelief, American JT Miller and Canadian Colton Parayko dropped the gloves to make it three fights in nine seconds.

Minutes later, the Canadian fans were cheering for something else.

Canadian superstar Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the tournament after beating USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck on the backhand to put Canada up 1-0.

The lead didn’t last long as American Jake Guentzel found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The second period saw the same intensity, as both teams had opportunities to take the lead until Dylan Larkin sniped a wrister past Canada goalie Jordan Binnington to give the US a 2-1 lead.

It remained a 2-1 game until Guentzel added an insurance empty net goal with just over a minute left in the game.

With the win, the United States improves to 2-0-0 in the tournament and clinches a spot in the championship game on Thursday at the TD Garden in Boston.

The 25-year-old Brady Tkachuk, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, a rival of the Montreal Canadiens, said he and his teammates embraced the “villain” role coming into the game.

“I feel like a lot of unhappy people here, especially Montreal,” Tkachuk told the ABC broadcast. “…As a group, we were all coming in with that villain mindset that we weren’t going to be liked tonight and we just found a way to win.”

The older Tkachuk, Matthew, did not play most of the third period but Brady said “he will be good to go” for the team’s next game on Monday against Sweden as the tournament shifts to their home soil in Boston.

Earlier on Saturday, Sweden faced Scandinavian rival Finland in a pivotal game. After each team lost their opening round robin game earlier in the week, both sides were in desperate need of a win, but it was Finland that came away with a dramatic 4-3 victory in overtime.

Sweden struck first in Montreal with a goal from Mika Zibanejad to give his team an early advantage in the opening period. But Finland bounced back with a goal from Anton Lundell on an odd man rush and and another tally from Mikko Rantanen on the power play to take a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Sweden came out of the intermission hot, scoring a pair of goals in quick succession to retake the lead. First, Rasmus Dahlin pushed the puck home off a one-handed assist from Joel Eriksson Ek on a chaotic sequence in front of the goal, then Erik Karlsson’s wrist shot put Sweden in front 3-2.

In the closing minutes of the second period, Finland’s Aleksander Barkov made easy work of the pinpoint assist from teammate Olli Maatta to knot the game at 3-3.

After a tense and scoreless third period the game headed to overtime, and it didn’t take long for the sparks to start flying.

Less than two minutes into the 10-minute overtime period, Finland goaltender Kevin Lankinen made a nice save, but then lost track of the puck and almost inadvertently kicked it into his own net.

After the puck trickled through the crease, it came to forward Mikael Granlund, who rushed it up the ice. Granlund deked as if he was going to pass the puck off, but instead slotted a wrist shot between the legs of Sweden goalie Linus Ullmark for the game-winner.

All four teams will be in competition again on Monday as Finland meets Canada and Sweden clashes with USA to wrap up the round robin phase.

