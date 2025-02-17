College student wins $100,000 after beating Bucks star Damian Lillard in three-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — College student Jaren Barajas has a new claim to fame after beating Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard in a shooting contest, winning $100,000 in the process.

Barajas and Lillard were competing in the MrBeast $100,000 Challenge during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday when the 18-year-old shot what he later called a “life-changing” bucket.

In the matchup, Barajas had to drain one three-pointer from the logo at half-court before Lillard could make three. The veteran point guard had made two successful attempts when Barajas drained a buzzer-beater with his final effort, sparking a frenzied reaction from fans inside Chase Center.

Among those to witness the moment were Shaquille O’Neal, who embraced Barajas while jumping up and down, and Steph Curry, who laughed in disbelief as he watched from courtside.

“This is going to mean the world to me, it’s going to help my family a lot and definitely my future,” said Barajas, a freshman studying at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, California, according to The Associated Press. “Hopefully, it’ll help me pay for my education.”

After making the shot, Barajas was lifted onto the shoulders of mascots, plunged into a box of cash and showered with bank notes.

“It was dramatic, he made it as the clock was going off,” said nine-time All-Star Lillard, who later failed to defend his two-time crown in the three-point contest as the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro took the trophy. “I love being part of stuff like that where you can impact somebody else.”

After the challenge, which was hosted by YouTuber Mr. Beast, the NBA announced that it would donate $50,000 to Lillard’s scholarship fund and $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland and San Francisco.

