‘Fixated’ spectator ejected from Emma Raducanu’s Dubai Tennis Championships match

(CNN) — A man was ejected from the Dubai Tennis Championships after displaying “fixated behavior” towards British player Emma Raducanu on Tuesday, the WTA said in a statement.

According to the WTA, the governing body of women’s tennis, the man approached Raducanu in a public area on Monday and then was also seen “in the first few rows” of her match on Tuesday before being ejected.

“He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment,” the WTA said.

Near the start of her second-round match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchová in Dubai, Raducanu appeared visibly emotional as she spoke with the umpire and then hid behind the umpire’s chair.

Muchová, who was leading 2-0 in the first set at the time, went over to comfort her opponent and the match resumed after a short break.

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events,” the WTA added.

“The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.”

Raducanu trailed 4-0 in the first set against Muchová but soon hit back to make it 5-4.

However, it was the world No. 17 who edged the first-set tie-break and then broke Raducanu’s serve early in the second set to take control of the contest.

With the victory, Muchová will now face American McCartney Kessler, who defeated compatriot Coco Gauff on Tuesday, in the third round.

